3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 11 Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers' perfect season continued on Sunday with a fairly easy 27-3 win over the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.
It took until the second quarter for Mike Tomlin's team to put points on the scoreboard, but once it did, it never trailed.
Diontae Johnson took his turn as the team's offensive star in Week 11, as he produced his second consecutive 100-yard performance.
Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron and Benny Snell Jr. all found the end zone in the latest example of Pittsburgh spreading the wealth across its contingent of playmakers.
Pittsburgh's offense was able to build a large advantage because its defense kept producing giveaways off the arm of Jake Luton.
The Steelers avoided a potential letdown game ahead of their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Baltimore Ravens by keeping the first-year quarterback frustrated for most of the contest.
Defense Produced Dominant Performance
The Steelers were expected to beat the Jaguars by double digits, but the way in which they handled the AFC South side made it a notable victory.
Pittsburgh's defense picked off Luton on four occasions to match its season high in takeaways. The Steelers also forced a fumble that the first-year signal-caller recovered.
Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds came up with two interceptions each. Fitzpatrick had three of his four picks this season in the last three games. Edmunds' pair of picks were his first two of the season.
Pittsburgh's offense turned two of those interceptions into touchdowns, one in the second quarter and the other in the final period.
The defense made Luton feel uncomfortable in the pocket through seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks. The Steelers also had eight passes defended.
The turnovers combined with holding the Jags to 206 total yards handed the Steelers an extra dose of confidence heading into their AFC North rematch with the Ravens on Thursday night.
Diontae Johnson Thrived for 2nd Straight Week
Johnson appeared to get lost in the wide receiver production when Chase Claypool was breaking out in October.
In the last two weeks, the 24-year-old re-established his role in the offense with back-to-back 100-yard performances.
On Sunday, Johnson led the Steelers with 16 targets, 12 receptions and 111 receiving yards. The only thing missing from the stat line was a touchdown.
In addition to his pair of 100-yard games, Johnson has been targeted at least 10 times by Roethlisberger in each of the last three contests.
In the four games prior to that, Johnson received 21 targets, with 15 of them coming in the win over the Tennessee Titans.
If Johnson's production is closer to the 100-yard mark every week from here on out, the Steelers will have a wide receiver trio of him, Smith-Schuster and Claypool that could be hard to stop
Offensive Depth Continued to Torture Opponents
The wide receiver trio is just the start of the offensive depth on the Steelers roster.
Ebron chipped in a touchdown for the third time in four weeks, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud had four receptions each and Snell spelled James Conner with a touchdown run.
At full strength, the Steelers have an abundance of wide receivers, a reliable tight end and at least two running backs for Roethlisberger to call on.
The depth mirrors what the Kansas City Chiefs have in place around Patrick Mahomes. That comparison is notable since Kansas City is Pittsburgh's top competition for the AFC first-round bye and No. 1 seed.
If the Steelers end up playing the reigning Super Bowl champion in the postseason, they could be one of the few teams to match its firepower up and down the depth chart.
Pittsburgh has six more regular-season games to refine their spread-out production, and four of those games will come against teams fighting for playoff spots, starting with the Week 12 clash with Baltimore.
If the Steelers prove they can beat some of the AFC's best teams with their well-rounded approach, it could send a message to the Chiefs that they will be difficult to stop in a potential AFC Championship Game.
