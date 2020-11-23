3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers' perfect season continued on Sunday with a fairly easy 27-3 win over the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

It took until the second quarter for Mike Tomlin's team to put points on the scoreboard, but once it did, it never trailed.

Diontae Johnson took his turn as the team's offensive star in Week 11, as he produced his second consecutive 100-yard performance.

Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron and Benny Snell Jr. all found the end zone in the latest example of Pittsburgh spreading the wealth across its contingent of playmakers.

Pittsburgh's offense was able to build a large advantage because its defense kept producing giveaways off the arm of Jake Luton.

The Steelers avoided a potential letdown game ahead of their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Baltimore Ravens by keeping the first-year quarterback frustrated for most of the contest.