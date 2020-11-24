Ranking the NFL's Top 10 Young Cores to Build Around Entering 2021

0 of 10

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

The last few seasons have shown a gradual shift toward a new guard of contenders led by rising superstars who head talented young cores that were built by NFL front offices.

Quarterback is always priority No. 1. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs says it all, as does Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. That's just two examples. The former has superb skill position talent around him, and the latter benefits from an elite defense.

The top young cores feature prominent 26-or-younger talent (the sweet spot for second contracts) at premium positions. Things aren't perfect in every case, but the glimpses have been apparent.

This talent, combined with team direction and surrounding roster, formulated these rankings.