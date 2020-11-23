B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 11

0 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As Thanksgiving nears, many NFL players, coaches and front office personnel have plenty to be thankful for after the latest action. Others would rather the holiday week pass quietly so they can get a crack at another opponent.

Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kalyn Kahler and Matt Miller—watched the latest action to find the biggest winners and losers coming out of Week 11's slate.

Each of the contributors was granted free rein over whomever or whatever they decided to include, as per the simple parameters set forth.

Thanksgiving week also signals the final leg of the regular season. With six games left to be played and only two byes remaining, Sunday became one of the last opportunities to build some momentum or get healthy for an official postseason run.

As of now, the AFC is loaded with nine teams over .500. The NFC hasn't fared nearly as well with six.

How each of the conferences shakes out could be determined by what everyone saw during the latest outcomes.