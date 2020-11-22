Joe Burrow Confirms Season-Ending Knee Injury: 'Can't Get Rid of Me That Easy'

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The knee injury suffered by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is apparently season-ending, according to Burrow himself.

The rookie quarterback, who was taken down early in the third quarter of the Bengals' loss to Washington on Sunday, tweeted an update as the game neared the final minutes:

Burrow was 22-of-34 for 203 yards and a touchdown with a fumble as the Bengals led 9-7 at the time of his injury.

The 23-year-old ranked 10th in the league in passing yards entering Sunday. He finishes with 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions, leading the Bengals to a 2-7-1 record in 10 starts.

Joe Reedy of the Associated Press noted that Burrow entered Sunday with 72 hits, tied with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for the most by a rookie quarterback through nine games since 2000.

The first overall pick in this year's draft, Burrow led LSU to a national title last fall after transferring from Ohio State in 2018.

Ryan Finley, whom the Bengals drafted in the fourth round in 2019 out of NC State, filled in under center, finishing the day with three completions on 10 attempts for 30 yards and one interception. He also had one 19-yard rush. The 25-year-old saw time in three games last season (all starts), when he posted 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 41-of-87 passing.

Per the team's depth chart, there are no other quarterbacks rostered.