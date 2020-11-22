NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy Performances

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is underway, and the playoff race is heating up. Two of the top teams in the NFC kicked off the action on Thursday night, with the Seattle Seahawks outlasting the Arizona Cardinals in a back-and-forth thriller.

Several more potentially playoff-bound teams took the field early on Sunday afternoon—including the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, who faced off in a pivotal AFC matchup. Tennessee mounted a ferocious second-half comeback to win it in overtime with a walk-off Derrick Henry touchdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns poked another hole in the Philadelphia Eagles' shaky position atop the NFC East, and the Washington Football Team picked up its third win of the season.

Sunday also marked the debut of Tayson Hill as a starting quarterback. Unfortunately, it also marked the end of Joe Burrow's promising rookie campaign:

Burrow was carted off with a knee injury against Washington, while Football Team quarterback Alex Smith picked up his first win as a starter since suffering a gruesome leg injury of his own two years ago.

Below you'll find results for Week 11, along with a look at some of the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring) and updated AFC and NFC standings.

NFL Week 11

Seattle Seahawks 28, Arizona Cardinals 21



Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: 269 passing yards, 2 TDs, 15 rushing yards (20.26 points)

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks: 9 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD (21.70 points)

Carolina Panthers 20, Detroit Lions 0

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers: 7 receptions, 127 yards (21.80 points)

Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers: 64 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards (15.90 points)

Houston Texans 27, New England Patriots 20

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 344 passing yards, 2 TDs, 36 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (31.36 points)

Jordan Akins, TE, Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 83 yards (13.30 points)

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team: 94 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards (17.40 points)

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 9 receptions, 85 yards (17.50 points)

Cleveland Browns 22, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 114 rushing yards (11.40 points)

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD (18.70 points)

New Orleans Saints 24, Atlanta Falcons 9

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints: 233 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (24.42 points)

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: 9 receptions, 104 yards (19.40 points)

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 267 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (18.18 points)

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 12 receptions, 111 yards (23.10 points)

Tennessee Titans 30, Baltimore Ravens 23 (OT)

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 133 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, -1 receiving yards (20.20 points)

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans: 259 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 35 rushing yards (21.86 points)

Top Fantasy Stars

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks



John Froschauer/Associated Press

Second-year receiver DK Metcalf has received plenty of attention this season, and for good reason. The former Mississippi standout has been one of the most physically dominant pass-catchers in the NFL in 2020, and he has already amassed 862 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, the emergence of Metcalf shouldn't overshadow the steady production of teammate Tyler Lockett. Like Metcalf, Lockett is one of Russell Wilson's most reliable targets and a major big-play threat.

On Thursday, Lockett caught nine passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He has now caught at least four passes in every game but one this season and is averaging more than six receptions per contest.

Just as he has been for Wilson, Lockett is one of the most dependable options managers are going to find in fantasy. He has been especially valuable in PPR leagues and should remain a must-start through the rest of the season.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

While the Houston Texans have struggled to pick up wins this season, quarterback Deshaun Watson has remained a high-level quarterback—strengthening the argument that wins are not a quarterback statistic.

Watson did struggle in the elements against the Browns last week, but he bounced back in a big way against the New England Patriots. He finished with 344 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

While Watson is firmly a pass-first quarterback, he is capable of making the occasional flash play on the ground, like on this beautiful touchdown scramble:

Watson has now topped 260 rushing yards on the season, but most of his fantasy value lies in the passing game. He's been good in that regard, and now has over 2,800 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Watson has a favorable matchup looming against a Detroit Lions team that appeared more than listless while being shut out on Sunday.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who took a chance on Hill in his first-ever NFL start were rewarded with a very respectable stat line. Hill finished 18-of-23 for 233 yards. He also ran 10 times for 51 yards and two scores.

Managers who banked on Jameis Winston—the far more experienced NFL passer—getting the start, were rewarded with a blank. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints went with Hill over Winston for evaluation purposes.

"The Saints view this as a chance to get an evaluation of Hill at quarterback now and for the future, with Brees still likely to retire after this season, according to sources," Schefter wrote.

There's no guarantee that Hill will remain the starter. Winston is still the more polished passer and could see playing time against defenses that aren't as putrid as the Atlanta Falcons'—Atlanta came in ranked 31st in passing yards allowed.

It's also important to note the effect that a bad Falcons defense likely had on Hill's performance. Managers shouldn't rush to add him expecting him to be the next great dual-threat quarterback. For this week, though, Hill is a fantasy star.

AFC, NFC Standings

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers 10-0

Kansas City Chiefs 8-1

Cleveland Browns 7-3

Buffalo Bills 7-3

Tennessee Titans 7-3

Indianapolis Colts 6-3

Miami Dolphins 6-3

Las Vegas Raiders 6-3

Baltimore Ravens 6-4

New England Patriots 4-6

Denver Broncos 3-6

Houston Texans 3-7

Cincinnati Bengals 2-7-1

Los Angeles Chargers 2-7

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-9

New York Jets 0-9

NFC

New Orleans Saints 8-2

Green Bay Packers 7-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-3

Seattle Seahawks 7-3

Los Angeles Rams 6-3

Arizona Cardinals 6-4

Chicago Bears 5-5

Minnesota Vikings 4-5

San Francisco 49ers 4-6

Detroit Lions 4-6

Carolina Panthers 4-7

Philadelphia Eagles 3-6-1

Atlanta Falcons 3-7

Washington Football Team 3-7

New York Giants 3-7

Dallas Cowboys 2-7

Fantasy scoring and roster data via Fantasy Pros for PPR scoring