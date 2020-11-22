Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 5

As one quarterback goes down with a season-ending injury, another rises up.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who went into Week 11 with the second-most pass attempts, sent out a tweet that suggested he's done for the season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burrow tore his ACL. While we wish him well, fantasy managers who reaped the benefits of his promising rookie campaign will look elsewhere for quarterback production.

The New Orleans Saints have an intriguing alternative option who had a decent showing from a fantasy perspective. He'll emerge as a top add for Week 12.

Beyond the big news at quarterback, young players at running back and wide receiver have shown some signs of consistency over the past few weeks. If you hesitated to acquire them, take a chance while they're still widely available.



All the selections below are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.