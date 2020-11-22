Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout CandidatesNovember 23, 2020
As one quarterback goes down with a season-ending injury, another rises up.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who went into Week 11 with the second-most pass attempts, sent out a tweet that suggested he's done for the season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burrow tore his ACL. While we wish him well, fantasy managers who reaped the benefits of his promising rookie campaign will look elsewhere for quarterback production.
The New Orleans Saints have an intriguing alternative option who had a decent showing from a fantasy perspective. He'll emerge as a top add for Week 12.
Beyond the big news at quarterback, young players at running back and wide receiver have shown some signs of consistency over the past few weeks. If you hesitated to acquire them, take a chance while they're still widely available.
All the selections below are available in at least 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates for Week 12
QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. DEN (42 percent rostered)
QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ATL (36 percent rostered)
RB James White, New England Patriots vs. ARZ (40 percent rostered)
RB Wayne Gallman Jr., New York Giants vs. CIN (54 percent rostered)
WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. MIN (49 percent rostered)
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN (43 percent rostered)
WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. IND (51 percent rostered)
WR Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. CIN (45 percent rostered)
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill doesn't resemble the prototypical pocket quarterback, but he's a viable dual-threat option similar to Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.
Hill threw for 233 yards and ran for 51 yards along with two touchdowns. Among quarterbacks, he finished fourth in fantasy points (24.42). The New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 with him under center, so we should expect the team to stay the course with its backup plan for Drew Brees, who's on injured reserve with a "realistic" chance to return in Week 15, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
For Week 12, Hill has a decent matchup against the Denver Broncos who allowed an average of 19.8 fantasy points to quarterbacks (14th-most) going into Week 11.
Because Hill can provide some rushing production in addition to his passing numbers as a starting signal-caller, he's undoubtedly a top pickup for the upcoming week.
RB James White, New England Patriots
Managers who dropped James White because Rex Burkhead emerged as a more productive pass-catching running back in the New England Patriots backfield will need to reverse course on that decision.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots fear Burkhead tore his ACL Sunday. He went down on an outside run, exited the contest and didn't return to action. In his absence, White recorded six receptions for 64 yards as the primary receiving back.
Between Weeks 9 and 10, Burkhead converted eight targets into seven catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 18 carries for 87 yards and a score. No stranger to the dual role out of the backfield, White will likely handle a handful of carries and rack up yards as a receiver.
The Patriots activated running back Sony Michel (quad) off injured reserve but made him a healthy scratch Sunday. Until he's active, expect White to spell Damien Harris in the ground game.
In Week 12, New England will play the Arizona Cardinals who were tied for 11th in points allowed to running backs going into Sunday's games.
WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers
Since Week 7, Curtis Samuel has become a key playmaker within the Carolina Panthers offense as a pass-catcher and ball-carrier. Including Week 11, he's scored in four of the last five outings.
Against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Samuel caught eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also logged a carry for four yards, which is notable because the versatile playmaker has recorded 26 rush attempts for the season.
Remember, star running back Christian McCaffrey remains out with an AC joint sprain. Although Mike Davis handles the majority load as a fill-in starter, Samuel can provide a spark on the ground.
Even with P.J. Walker under center for Teddy Bridgewater (knee) Sunday, the Panthers found a way to spread the ball among their top three wideouts, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Samuel. All of them had at least nine targets and seven catches.
Next week, the Panthers will face the Minnesota Vikings who gave up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers heading into Week 11.
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
This is probably the last breakout call on rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who's stacked three consecutive solid fantasy outings between Weeks 9 and 11. In that span, he's recorded 14 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.
Despite a brief stint on injured reserve because of a calf injury, Pittman has become a reliable receiver on the outside. He compares closely to 6'5", 230-pound Vincent Jackson, who had two Pro Bowl seasons (2009 and 2011) with quarterback Philip Rivers while they played together for the then-San Diego Chargers.
Like Jackson, Pittman has the size (6'4" 223 lbs) to win matchups in the red zone. He's also a big-play receiver, hauling in a 45-yard touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers Sunday.
In Week 12, the Indianapolis Colts have a division matchup versus the Tennessee Titans who surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers heading into Sunday's matchups.
