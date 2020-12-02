    No. 1 Pick Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Agree to Rookie Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    Georgia guard Anthony Edwards plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft under contract.

    The team announced it signed top-pick Anthony Edwards and No. 28 pick Jaden McDaniels on Wednesday.

    Per RealGM, the rookie wage scale will pay Edwards $8.13 million as a rookie and $8.53 million in 2021-22. The Timberwolves hold team options for the final two years of the deal, including an $8.94 million salary in 2022-23.

    Minnesota made Edwards the top choice in this year's draft after his breakout 2019-20 season at the University of Georgia. The 19-year-old became the first player in school history to be named SEC Freshman of the Year and the third to be named SEC Newcomer of the Year.

    Edwards was also named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 games for the Bulldogs. He showed up on campus with a ton of potential as the No. 2 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Edwards ranked as the No. 4 player in this year's draft class:

    "Questions about his shot selection and inefficient style of play have left me and others hesitant, however.

    "Still, for an explosive 225-pound guard, Edwards possesses a special mix of physical tools, athleticism and skill. With extreme confidence and the ability to create and make contested shots, he can take over stretches of a game."

    The pressure is once again on Edwards to showcase his talent, but now he will do it on the NBA stage for a franchise desperately looking to take advantage of a roster that already has two All-Star talents in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

    Minnesota has only made the playoffs once since 2004-05. There's still work for the front office to do as it fills out a roster around its top three players, but adding Edwards to the mix with Towns and Russell makes the T-Wolves much more formidable this season in a loaded Western Conference.

