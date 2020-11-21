Mac Jones, No. 1 Alabama Dominate Unranked Kentucky 63-3 in SEC Action

John Raoux/Associated Press

Alabama is pretty good at this whole football thing. Kentucky...well, it will be basketball season soon.

The Crimson Tide rolled the Wildcats on Saturday, 63-3, as Mac Jones and crew moved to 7-0 on the season and continue to look like the national championship front-runners.

It was a balanced, breezy win for the Crimson Tide, as they hammered Kentucky through the air (283 yards) and on the ground (226 yards). They even got a defensive touchdown from Jordan Battle with a third-quarter pick-six.

It was less fun for Kentucky (3-5), as the Wildcats were held to just 179 total yards and went 2-of-13 on third downs, struggling to stay on the field. Such is life against the No. 1 team in the country.

Key Stats

Mac Jones, Alabama: 16-of-24 for 230 yards, two touchdowns and a pick

DeVonta Smith, Alabama: Nine catches for 144 yards and two scores

Najee Harris, Alabama: 13 rushes for 83 yards and two touchdowns

Terry Wilson, Kentucky: 10-of-19 for 120 yards and an interception

Asim Rose Jr., Kentucky: 10 carries for 68 yards

Josh Ali, Kentucky: Four receptions for 52 yards

DeVonta Smith Is A Human Highlight Reel

It's no secret that Smith is one of the best wideouts in college football, maybe the best. And boy did he show it on Saturday, absolutely obliterating Kentucky's secondary.

Oh, and he set a pretty major record on Sunday, too:

Is there any doubt this dude is going to tear up NFL secondaries on Sundays starting next year?

Alabama has a wealth of weapons on both sides of the ball. But few, if any, are better than Smith. He continues to be an impossible cover for opposing defenses.

That Najee Harris Fella Is Pretty Good, Too

That's now 16 touchdowns in seven games for Harris 797 rushing yards, putting him on pace to somehow hit 1,000 yards and 20 scores in just 10 regular season games. Even if the LSU-Alabama game doesn't get played, Harris could hit those benchmarks potentially in nine games.

Which is wild. Just wild.

Harris has thrived the past two seasons as Alabama's lead back, and while he probably won't go off the board as high as his teammate Smith, he's got Sundays written all over him too. The Smith-Harris one-two punch—alongside Jones at the helm—makes the Crimson Tide such a handful.

What's Next?

Bring on the Iron Bowl. Alabama will face No. 23 Auburn on Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Kentucky will face another title contender, meanwhile, traveling to The Swamp to face No. 6 Florida that day at noon ET on ESPN.