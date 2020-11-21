Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured PlayersNovember 21, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and are often a deciding factor in fantasy football. The injury bug has felt particularly problematic in 2020, as standouts like Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have all missed significant amounts of time.
Injury woes continue in Week 11, as the New Orleans Saints recently placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve, while the Detroit Lions have ruled out promising rookie runner D'Andre Swift with a concussion.
With the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on bye this week, the waiver wire could be vital to the success of many a fantasy manager. Here, we'll examine some of the top injury-replacement options that could still be available on the wire along with updated point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for each key position.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
7. Cam Newton, New England Patriots
8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Waiver-Wire Targets: Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints & Alex Smith, QB, Washington Football Team
Managers looking to replace Brees or with Josh Allen on bye have a couple of quality wire targets still available. The first is Brees' real-world replacement for the week, Taysom Hill. The Saints are set to start the utility player ahead of Jameis Winston, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Per Schefter, Winston "will not be part of any offensive packages" against the Atlanta Falcons. While this could be a smokescreen by New Orleans or a situation that changes if Hill struggles, Hill could have some solid fantasy value if he really does take 100 percent of the snaps.
A dual-threat quarterback, Hill could have rushing upside, though it's worth noting that Atlanta ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed and just 31st in passing yards allowed.
Another intriguing option at quarterback is Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith. While Smith didn't toss a touchdown or get the win in Week 10, he did throw for 390 yards. He'll have a strong matchup against a Cincinnati Bengals defense ranked 26th against the pass and 24th in points allowed.
Hill is rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues. Smith is rostered in less than 10 percent of both ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
5. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
6. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
7. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
15. Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans
Waiver-Wire Target: Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
The pickings are a lot slimmer at running back this late in the weekend. However, New England Patriots back Rex Burkhead is a premium waiver-wire target who could still be available. He's currently rostered in just 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 43 percent of ESPN leagues.
While fellow Patriots back Damien Harris led the Patriots in rushing last week—and was a popular pickup this week—Burkhead has been sneaky good in PPR.
Burkhead caught four passes, totaled 66 scrimmage yards and found the end zone twice in Week 10. This marked the second straight week in which Burkhead caught at least three passes, topped 60 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown. He could be in store for another strong outing in Week 11.
The Houston Texans rank 18th against the pass and dead last against the run. If Burkhead is still available in your league, claim him and start him.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
9. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
13. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
Waiver-Wire Target: Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
While Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled in 2020, he's set to have a good matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland ranks 21st in pass defense and 20th in points allowed. It will also be without star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
This could mean big things for rookie wideout Jalen Reagor, who has shown promise but has yet to break out this season. He has had at least 40 receiving yards in three of his four outings and found the end zone in the other game.
Against the New York Giants on Sunday, Reagor caught four passes for 47 yards. However, he was targeted seven times, which suggests Philadelphia is actively trying to get Reagor involved in its passing attack. If the absence of Garrett gives Wentz time in the pocket on Sunday, Reagor's targets could turn into receptions.
Reagor is rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues. With wideouts like Kenny Golladay and LAviska Shenault ruled out for Week 11, Reagor could be a premier injury replacement.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
11. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
12. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
Waiver-Wire Target: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Tight-end options are few for Week 11, but Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas is a solid get if he's still available. He's rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues but just 28 percent of ESPN leagues.
Thomas has been more than serviceable in PPR formats, and on Sunday, he caught four passes for 66 yards. He's been targeted six times in two straight weeks and should again see a healthy target share against the Bengals.
As previously mentioned, the Cincinnati defense should not represent a particularly daunting challenge.
While Kittle remains the most notable injury at tight end—and Jimmy Graham and Eric Ebron are the only notable options on bye—Thomas is still a solid pickup for managers simply streaming at the position.
Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.