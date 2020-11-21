Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Injured Players

1 of 4

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

7. Cam Newton, New England Patriots

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Waiver-Wire Targets: Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints & Alex Smith, QB, Washington Football Team

Managers looking to replace Brees or with Josh Allen on bye have a couple of quality wire targets still available. The first is Brees' real-world replacement for the week, Taysom Hill. The Saints are set to start the utility player ahead of Jameis Winston, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Winston "will not be part of any offensive packages" against the Atlanta Falcons. While this could be a smokescreen by New Orleans or a situation that changes if Hill struggles, Hill could have some solid fantasy value if he really does take 100 percent of the snaps.

A dual-threat quarterback, Hill could have rushing upside, though it's worth noting that Atlanta ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed and just 31st in passing yards allowed.

Another intriguing option at quarterback is Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith. While Smith didn't toss a touchdown or get the win in Week 10, he did throw for 390 yards. He'll have a strong matchup against a Cincinnati Bengals defense ranked 26th against the pass and 24th in points allowed.

Hill is rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues. Smith is rostered in less than 10 percent of both ESPN and Yahoo leagues.