Joe Mixon, Kenny Golladay, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11

Joe Mixon, Kenny Golladay, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11November 20, 2020
The NFL injury report for Week 11 is set, with several key players in the real and fantasy world worth keeping a close eye on before Sunday's games kick off.
There's also a sense of urgency for fantasy managers at this point in the season. Most leagues will begin their postseason in two weeks, so teams on the outside looking in are fighting for a spot and everyone else is trying to improve their seeding.
Looking ahead to Sunday, here are the updates on major injuries that will impact games:
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: Out vs. Washington Football Team (Foot)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET: Out vs. Carolina Panthers (Hip)
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB, CAR: Questionable vs. Detroit Lions (Knee)
- Greg Olsen, TE, SEA: Potential season-ending ruptured fascia, per head coach Pete Carroll
- Drew Lock, QB, DEN: Questionable vs. Miami Dolphins; Team will test him on Saturday, per NFL Network's James Palmer
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN: Questionable vs. Miami Dolphins (Ribs), via DraftKings Nation
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Out vs. Carolina Panthers (Concussion)
- Adam Humphries, WR, TEN: Out vs. Baltimore Ravens (Concussion), per head coach Mike Vrabel
- Laviska Shenault, WR, JAX: Out vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Hamstring), per ESPN's Michael DiRocco
- Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Questionable vs. Green Bay Packers (Concussion)
- Gardner Minshew II, QB, JAX: Questionable vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thumb), per ESPN's Michael DiRocco
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB: Questionable vs. Indianapolis Colts (Core)
- Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN: Questionable vs. Dallas Cowboys (Groin)
- Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC: Questionable vs. New York Jets (Ribs)
Joe Mixon is going to miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury. The Cincinnati Bengals star was having a rough season prior to getting hurt, averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per touch, but he did score four touchdowns in three games from Week 4 through 6.
Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine could end up splitting the carries against the Washington Football Team as they have done in the previous two games.
Kenny Golladay's injury-plagued season will keep him out yet again as the Detroit Lions get set to take on the Carolina Panthers. This will mark his fifth missed game overall and third straight after injuring his hip in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 1.
The Lions will also be without running back D'Andre Swift due to a concussion. That leaves Matthew Stafford running the offense without two of his favorite receiving targets. Swift and Golladay have combined for 71 targets, 51 receptions and 613 yards.
T.J. Hockenson and Marvin Jones Jr. were full participants in practice on Friday, a potentially good sign that they will be available on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could get additional help on the outside going against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allows the fewest yards per game in the NFL. Allen Lazard is officially listed as questionable with a core injury after missing the past six games.
Lazard's last appearance in a game was his best performance of his career with 146 yards and one touchdown on six catches in a 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Saints Place Brees on IR
Drew Brees will now miss at least 3 games with rib injury (Rapoport)