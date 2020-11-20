Joe Mixon, Kenny Golladay, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The NFL injury report for Week 11 is set, with several key players in the real and fantasy world worth keeping a close eye on before Sunday's games kick off.

There's also a sense of urgency for fantasy managers at this point in the season. Most leagues will begin their postseason in two weeks, so teams on the outside looking in are fighting for a spot and everyone else is trying to improve their seeding.

Looking ahead to Sunday, here are the updates on major injuries that will impact games:

Joe Mixon is going to miss his fourth straight game with a foot injury. The Cincinnati Bengals star was having a rough season prior to getting hurt, averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per touch, but he did score four touchdowns in three games from Week 4 through 6.

Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine could end up splitting the carries against the Washington Football Team as they have done in the previous two games.

Kenny Golladay's injury-plagued season will keep him out yet again as the Detroit Lions get set to take on the Carolina Panthers. This will mark his fifth missed game overall and third straight after injuring his hip in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 1.

The Lions will also be without running back D'Andre Swift due to a concussion. That leaves Matthew Stafford running the offense without two of his favorite receiving targets. Swift and Golladay have combined for 71 targets, 51 receptions and 613 yards.

T.J. Hockenson and Marvin Jones Jr. were full participants in practice on Friday, a potentially good sign that they will be available on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could get additional help on the outside going against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allows the fewest yards per game in the NFL. Allen Lazard is officially listed as questionable with a core injury after missing the past six games.

Lazard's last appearance in a game was his best performance of his career with 146 yards and one touchdown on six catches in a 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints.