Report: Daniel Snyder Blocking Washington Minority Owners from $900M Sale

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Washington Football Team majority owner Daniel Snyder is stymieing efforts by the franchise's minority owners to sell their stakes, according to the Washington Post's Will Hobson, Mark Maske and Liz Clarke.

A group of outside investors has offered to purchase a 40 percent stake in the Washington Football Team for $900 million, only to have Snyder intervene, per the Post:

"Their offer has been tentatively accepted by the team's three minority shareholders: FedEx chief executive Fred Smith, real estate magnate Dwight Schar and investor Robert Rothman. But Snyder is blocking the sale, according to people familiar with the situation, by attempting to selectively exercise his right of first refusal to buy back minority shares of the team before they’re sold to other parties. While the three minority owners are seeking to sell their 40 percent share in unison, according to these people, Snyder has offered to buy only the 25 percent held by Smith and Rothman, not the 15 percent owned by Schar."

