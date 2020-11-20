Alabama Basketball Gets 3 Years Probation After Associate AD's NCAA Violation

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The NCAA announced Friday it placed the Alabama men's basketball program on probation for three years because of a violation committed by former associate athletics director Kobie Baker.

Baker resigned in September 2017, with AL.com's Matt Zenitz reporting at the time it was related to the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption.

The NCAA, which didn't name Baker, said the former Alabama official "violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he received money in exchange for facilitating a meeting between the father of a student-athlete, a financial advisor and the financial advisor's representative."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.