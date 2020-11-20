Patriots' Cam Newton 'Felt Stagnant in My Thought Process' After COVID-19 Return

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton believes his 12-day absence earlier this season after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list has had an impact on his play since returning.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, Newton explained he's "felt stagnant in my thought process" since being activated on Oct. 14.

The Patriots announced Oct. 3 that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately went into self-quarantine.

The following day, Newton wrote on Instagram that he "will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for." He missed New England's Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newton was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 14. He struggled in his first three games upon returning, throwing for 429 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. Head coach Bill Belichick benched him in the fourth quarter of a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

Things have gotten better for Newton over the past two games. The former NFL MVP has completed 76.9 percent of his attempts for 392 yards and has four total total touchdowns in wins over the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.