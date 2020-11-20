ESPN College GameDay 2020: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

ESPN's College GameDay show has looked different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last week was a perfect example of that. With the Masters taking place at Augusta National Golf Course in November rather than April, the show was broadcast from the tournament venue for the first time.

For Week 12, Kirk Herbstreit and the crew are headed to Norman, Oklahoma, for the annual Bedlam game between No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Oklahoma.

Saturday's appearance by the Sooners represents their 38th time hosting the show, the third most behind Alabama, Ohio State and Florida. However, there will be no rowdy audience behind the desk, and everyone's favorite grandpa, Lee Corso, will join the broadcast remotely from his home.

The showdown between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State won't be the only Top 25 matchup with big implications this week, as No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana face off, and No. 10 Wisconsin and No. 19 Northwestern also meet.

Each game will make a significant dent in the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six races, particularly with the teams playing significantly shortened seasons.

Week 12 College Football TV Schedule and Predictions

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | Fox

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

North Alabama at No. 8 BYU | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

UCLA at No. 11 Oregon | TBD

Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State | 4 p.m. | Fox

No. 20 USC at Utah | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 21 Liberty at North Carolina State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN



Predictions in bold.

Week 12 Preview

Despite five Top 25 teams—and more than two dozen in total—having games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19-related issues, the weekend isn't short on games with intriguing matchups and storylines.

No. 21 Liberty, playing this season as a Division I Independent, is 8-0 under former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, with wins over Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

North Carolina State will likely be the Flames' toughest opponent yet, but it will be another chance for them to show they belong among the best teams in the country.

The JT Daniels era at No. 13 Georgia will finally begin this weekend in Athens after an injury to Stetson Bennett and ineffectiveness by D'Wan Mathis forced the USC transfer into action.

Many around college football expected Daniels would be the starter after Jamie Newman opted out of the season, but the 20-year-old has not meaningful action since tearing his ACL as a member of the Trojans in August 2019.

Speaking of USC, the No. 20 Trojans will look to keep their quest for the Pac-12 Championship Game alive when they face Utah, a team that has yet to play a game this season because of roster issues.

The matchup with the Trojans will be one of just four games they'll play in 2020. USC has looked solid, if spectacular, in its two wins against Arizona and Arizona State.

And finally, the biggest matchup of the weekend will take place in Columbus, where Ohio State takes on college football's biggest surprise this year, Indiana.

The Hoosiers knocked off then-No. 8 Penn State on a last-second touchdown in Week 1, and they've subsequently beaten Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State by an average of 15.6 points.

They will face a different beast with the Justin Fields-led Buckeyes, though. Ohio State is a legitimate national title contender, and Indiana will need a heroic performance to pull off what would be an enormous upset.

