5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas as 2020 NBA Free Agency Begins

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets Receive: James Harden

Houston Rockets Receive: Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round swap, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round swap

James Harden wants to be in Brooklyn, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. So, let's get him to Brooklyn.

Seldom do player wish lists align with destinations that can offer the best return to incumbent teams. This situation may be no exception. Houston is looking for "a proven, young star as a centerpiece along with a massive picks package," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, and Brooklyn cannot offer that to a T.

Then again, who will?

The Philadelphia 76ers don't appear ready to bust up the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid pairing. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is hardly an option given the Oklahoma City Thunder's newly revamped timeline. Jamal Murray is a cleaner fit next to Nikola Jokic in Denver (though that scenario is interesting). Harden isn't netting youthful franchise everythings like Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Trae Young, et al. Do the Sacramento Kings even consider moving the extension-eligible De'Aaron Fox?

Expanding the focus beyond Harden's singular mandate makes sense if much better offers are easy to solicit. They aren't.

Caris LeVert doesn't fit the "proven, young star" mold at 26 years old, but he comes fairly close and is on an ultra-team-friendly contract. Spencer Dinwiddie (2021-22 player option) and Jarrett Allen may require raises soon, but they're helpful rotation pieces the Rockets could use if they're not also moving Russell Westbrook, or they could be rerouted later for more assets.

Getting the Nets to commit far-out first-round picks is the key. Front offices don't always think in the longest terms—minimal job security doesn't permit it—but any team that acquires Harden will be appreciably better in the interim. The Rockets have to think bigger picture.

Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all have player options for 2022-23. Both of the swaps and the 2024 first-rounder in this deal postdate those decisions. Brooklyn might end up retaining all three of Durant, Harden and Irving and be just fine, but given their ages, Durant's Achilles recovery and Irving's overall injury history, betting against their future isn't an unreasonable gamble.

The Nets have little to negotiate here. Maybe they can rejigger the framework to spare Allen. Depending on Houston's demands, they also might need to decide whether they're willing to dig deeper into their first-round well. The Rockets could insist on pushing commitments to 2026 or 2027. Avoiding that scenario is a victory.

If Brooklyn isn't open to paying this price—or a similar one—it says more about its faith in a Durant-Harden-Irving trio. That's fine. Funneling that much superstar shot creation into one rotation is equal parts daunting, tantalizing and terrifying. But if the Nets want to make this exact Big Three a reality, it's tough to imagine Harden coming much cheaper.