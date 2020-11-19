    Austin Rivers Reportedly Will Opt out of Rockets Contract, Enter Free Agency

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Charlotte won 108-99. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    After spending the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Austin Rivers is reportedly going to test the free-agent market.

    Per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Rivers will decline his option for the 2020-21 season to become an unrestricted free agent. 

    The move has been expected, with Rivers himself acknowledging last week that he wanted to explore all of his options. 

    "I love Houston and I love the Rockets," he told Mark Berman of Fox 26. "It’s not like I don’t want to play there. But at the end of the day, it's simple. There are other situations out there and you owe it to yourself to go see if you can complement those situations, help other teams win games and I know I can do that."

    The Rockets have undergone significant changes this offseason, including hiring Rafael Stone as general manager and Stephen Silas as head coach. 

    Rivers signed a two-year contract for the veteran minimum with Houston in July 2019. He would have made $2.37 million in 2020-21 if he had opted into the deal. 

    In 115 games (17 starts) with the Rockets, Rivers averaged 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds with a 41.8 field-goal percentage. The 28-year-old is a 34.8 percent shooter from three-point range in his eight-year NBA career. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward

      New York has 'been aggressive' in its pursuit of the Celtics forward all week (Stein)

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Knicks Eyeing Gordon Hayward

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      2020-21 NBA ROTY Odds: Ball Favored Over Edwards, Wiseman

      2020-21 NBA ROTY Odds: Ball Favored Over Edwards, Wiseman
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2020-21 NBA ROTY Odds: Ball Favored Over Edwards, Wiseman

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Austin Rivers Declines Option

      Rockets guard will enter free agency after opting out of his contract

      Austin Rivers Declines Option
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Austin Rivers Declines Option

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Warriors confirm Thompson is expected to miss next season after tearing his Achilles

      Klay Has Torn Achilles
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report