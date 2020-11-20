    Saints' Drew Brees Reportedly Placed on IR with Rib Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

    Adam Wells
November 20, 2020
    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be on the sidelines for at least three games after suffering rib and lung injuries.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Saints placed Brees on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three games.

    Brees has had significant injuries in each of the past two seasons. He missed five games in 2019 with a torn ligament in his right thumb but still threw for 2,979 yards with 27 touchdowns and an NFL-high 74.3 completion percentage. 

    In the second quarter of New Orleans' 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, he landed awkwardly after being hit by Kentavius Street. He finished the quarter but was replaced by Jameis Winston in the second half. 

    Per Rapoport, Brees was expected to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

    The 41-year-old remains effective when healthy. He leads the league with a 73.5 completion percentage and has thrown for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns through nine games. 

    As for his replacement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Taysom Hill will start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, with Jameis Winston as the backup.

