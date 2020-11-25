Ranking the Best Thanksgiving NFL Games Since 2000

0 of 9

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

For fans of both sports and food, it doesn't get much better than a Thanksgiving spent on the couch with a belly full of turkey and a television full of pigskin. And over the past two decades, the NFL has delivered some great games for this lazy holiday.

From 1960 to 2005, it was always two games played on Thanksgiving. It has been three games since 2006. And while most of the 54 games since 2000 were either blowouts, low-scoring duds or simply sloppy football played on minimal rest, there have been enough overtime affairs, wild comebacks and wall-to-wall entertaining games to keep millions of us coming back for another helping.

Both Dallas and Detroit host a Thanksgiving game every year, so it should come as no surprise that those teams are in the vast majority of these best matchups. Still, that serves as a warning to everyone who isn't accustomed to the Lions occupying a significant part of a "best NFL games" article.

Contests are ranked based on a combination of overall entertainment, individual performances and significance to the season. Something like Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers both throwing four touchdowns in an amazing battle between undefeated teams would be the ideal scenario, but even a respectable game between 8-2 teams would be a strong candidate for our top five.