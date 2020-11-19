Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

0 of 4

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

It's Thursday of NFL Week 11, which means that the action is about to get underway. Later tonight, the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will kick things off with another edition of Thursday Night Football. For fantasy managers, of course, this means that the time for setting lineups is here.

Managers will face some difficult decisions in Week 11, especially with players like Christian McCaffrey and Drew Brees out and the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers on bye.

While players like Patrick Mahomes, Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce are weekly must-starts, not every roster slot can be filled with such a premier talent. Some fantasy standouts are best utilized only in the right scenarios.

Here, we'll dig into some of this week's fringe—those ranked outside the top 10 at their respective positions (top 20 for WRs) by FantasyPros—and determine some players worth starting and some who should ride the pine in Week 11. We'll also dig further into some of the best matchup plays of the week.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.