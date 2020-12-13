Matthew Stafford's Status TBD After Rib Injury vs. Packers, Per Lions' Bevell

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell told reporters it is "too early to tell" if quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss time with the rib injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 12th-year veteran missed time last season with a non-displaced fracture in his spine, which limited him to just eight appearances, but that was the first significant setback for the 32-year-old since he had surgery to repair his AC joint in 2010. He collected more than 4,000 passing yards every year from 2011-17.

Stafford entered play with 3,278 passing yards, 21 touchdown throws and nine interceptions.

Chase Daniel slots in as the backup in Detroit and played some in Sunday's game.

An NFL journeyman, the 34-year-old has played for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. In his lone appearance for the Lions this season before Sunday, he went 8-of-13 passing for 94 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the team's Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.