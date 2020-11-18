Report: Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic to Enter Free Agency After Failed Bucks Trade

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks' hopes of landing Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly hit another snag Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bogdanovic will enter restricted free agency on Friday with the hope of finding an offer sheet or a sign-and-trade possibility. Wojnarowski noted the Bucks and Sacramento Kings "hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bogdanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday."

While a trade sending Bogdanovic to the Bucks was widely reported earlier in the week, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported it was "in jeopardy" because he did not agree to the deal.

On Monday, Wojnarowski reported Sacramento agreed to send Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson. It was part of a flurry of moves, as he also reported the Bucks agreed to send Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and multiple pick swaps to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday.

The Bucks are assuredly attempting to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax extension this offseason instead of heading into free agency following the 2020-21 campaign, and it appeared as though they put together one of the best crunch-time lineups in the league. It would be difficult for any Eastern Conference contender to counter a group of Giannis, Holiday, Bogdanovic, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

That was especially the case with Bogdanovic's ability to connect from the outside. He's a career 37.4 percent three-point shooter who could take advantage of space created when defenses collapsed on Antetokounmpo.

Alas, the 28-year-old who averaged 15.1 points per game this past season may be playing elsewhere in 2020-21 with restricted free agency apparently on the docket.