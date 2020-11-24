Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Scorecard Predictions, Odds and Prop Bets

LUCA BRUNO/Associated Press

More than two months after it was originally scheduled, two of boxing's biggest legends will return to the ring Saturday in an exhibition match made up of eight two-minute rounds.

Mike Tyson, who posted 50 heavyweight wins in a career that ended in 2005, agreed in July to fight Roy Jones Jr., who won titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight before retiring with a 66-9 record in 2018.

The pair never met in the ring during their decorated careers, so Saturday's matchup will be one to watch.

Latest Odds (via Bovada)

Favorite: Mike Tyson (-200)

Underdog: Roy Jones Jr. (+160)

Total Rounds: Over 7.5 (+155); Under 7.5 (-190)

Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Mike Tyson via KO, TKO, DQ (-150); Roy Jones Jr. via KO, TKO, DQ (+450)

Mike Tyson via decision/technical decision (+400); Roy Jones Jr. via decision/technical decision (+300)

Draw or technical draw (+1200)

Length of Match

Either Fighter Win in the First 60 Seconds: Yes (+850); No (-1800)

What Bout Will Last More Rounds: Tyson vs. Jones Jr (-155); Paul vs. Robinson (+125)

More

Mike Tyson Mentions Evander Holyfield in Post-Fight Interview: Yes (-175); No (+145)

Prediction

The last victory for Tyson came back in 2003, and while Jones may have the advantage when it comes to recent experience, his opponent has been training intensely throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyson told rapper T.I. on Instagram Live that he's been working out with a combination of cardio, light weights and boxing—enough to "feel like three guys kicked the s--t out of me" (h/t Michael Benson of TalkSport).

In terms of what to expect when the two men hit the ring on Saturday, Tyson was blunt in his prediction, telling TMZ Sports that the bout will feature "a lot of pain."

“Hey, I anticipate fighting Roy Jones in his prime," Tyson told TMZ Sports. "I’m not thinking about his past and the fights he lost. I anticipate fighting the guy who's the best fighter on the planet in his prime. So that's what I'm going in there and preparing to do."

Even though Tyson has been out of the ring for much longer than Jones, he may have a physical advantage over his 51-year-old opponent, having spent his entire career at heavyweight, while Jones jumped around through four divisions in his career.

Perhaps sampling from different weight classes attributed to some of the extra losses Jones tacked on, but you simply can't dispute the total success of Tyson, who won all but six of his victories by knocking out his opponent.

Jones seems ready to take on Tyson while acknowledging the reality of the situation. He told The Joe Rogan Experience podcast he's "ready to die" (h/t TalkSport).

"For me, I don't really give a damn," he said. "I fight for a living. I'll be ready to die for my spot. I ain't tripping at all because I know that death is a probability. That can happen to anybody. And I know it can happen to me even more going in there with somebody as dangerous as Mike Tyson."

It will take both stars some time to get acclimated to being in the ring again, but once they're comfortable and have loosened up, it will be Tyson's fight to lose.

Prediction: Tyson wins with a KO in the fourth round.