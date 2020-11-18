Johnathan Abram, Maliek Collins Among 7 Raiders Players Placed on COVID-19 List

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday:

S Johnathan Abram

DT Maliek Collins

DT Johnathan Hankins

DL David Irving

CB Isaiah Johnson

DE Arden Key

DT Kendal Vickers

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, those players may be eligible to suit up when the team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night if they continue to test negative for the virus.

Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, the Raiders moved starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The pair joined starting linebacker Cory Littleton, who was moved to the list last Thursday and did not play in Sunday's defeat of the Denver Broncos.

Per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders defense now have six starters and four backups on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Las Vegas has struggled with the coronavirus this season. The franchise was punished at the start of the month for failure in following the league's COVID-19 protocols after tackle Trent Brown tested positive for the virus in October, with the league issuing a $500,000 fine and the loss of a sixth-round pick in next year's draft, while head coach Jon Gruden was also charged $150,000.

Gruden was also fined $100,000 in September, with the franchise paying out $250,000 for "failure to follow proper face-covering protocol" (h/t NFL.com). Individual players have failed to follow the guidelines, too. Quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller were among 10 players to be fined for failure to wear a mask at a charity event in October.

Come Sunday, the Chiefs may not be operating at full capacity, either. The team moved three offensive linemen to the list Monday, including starting tackles in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, though both players were determined to be "close contacts" and are not automatically ruled out of Sunday's game. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on the list after being placed there last week, according to Charles Goldman of ChiefsWire.

With the possibility that both teams may be short-handed come Sunday night, the result could play out differently than it did when they last met Oct. 11. The Raiders, playing in Kansas City, handed the 8-1 Chiefs their only loss of the season thus far in a 40-32 defeat.