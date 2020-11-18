    Former Dolphins Safety Reshad Jones Arrested on Gun Charge

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was arrested Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with carrying a concealed firearm. 

    Per WPLG Local 10, police said they were called after Jones was seen walking through gas station parking lots while holding a loaded handgun. According to the arrest report, Jones told police he "does not have and never has held" a concealed weapons permit.

    Police said that after Jones complied with orders to get on the ground, he "was very difficult with officers and appeared to be on the influence of an unknown substance." Police also Jones had "a heavy odor of alcohol."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

