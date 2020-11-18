Lamar Jackson: People 'Shouldn't Be Messing' with Matt Skura's Family over Snaps

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came to the defense of center Matt Skura, who said his family was the target of "hateful and threatening messages" after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

Jackson said Wednesday people "shouldn't be messing" with Skura's family:

The center, who was charged with three fumbles in Sunday's game, posted a message on Instagram about the situation Monday:

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported Skura's wife, Emma, "received harassing direct messages on social media" following the loss to the Pats.

Skura also recorded a fumble in the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, bringing his total to four on the season. He'd tallied just one across his first three years in the NFL.

The 27-year-old has started 48 games in the four seasons since Baltimore signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016.

Skura returned for the start of the 2020 campaign after suffering a major knee injury last November.

The Ravens return to action Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.