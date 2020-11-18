Report: Giants' Joe Judge, Marc Colombo Fight Rumor 'Absolutely False'

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and now-former offensive line coach Marc Colombo reportedly had an argument, but things didn't become physical between the two.

The Giants raised eyebrows Wednesday when NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported they fired Colombo. Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports reported Colombo and Judge had gotten into a fight and that punches were thrown.

However, multiple reporters cited sources calling the rumor "absolutely false":

To some extent, the timing of Colombo's firing welcomed a level of wild speculation.

Football Outsiders ranks the Giants' offensive line 32nd in adjusted line yards but a more respectable 16th in adjusted sack rate. The former figure isn't helped by Saquon Barkley's season-ending torn ACL. Daniel Jones' 384 yards make him the team's leading rusher.

It's hard to lay the blame for New York's 3-7 start squarely on the offensive line.

Still, Judge appears to have been dissatisfied with the unit's performance. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo provided some context:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The arrival of Dave DeGuglielmo, who has reportedly replaced Colombo, didn't sit well with the position coach and subsequently played a role in Colombo's departure:

The expediency with which the rumored fight was shot down put that notion to bed, but fans might have to wait until Judge offers any final say on the matter.

NJ Advance Media's Zack Rosenblatt noted Judge isn't obligated to talk to reporters again until Monday since the Giants are on their bye this week.