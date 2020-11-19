Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 11 NFL Picks

1 of 14

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Seattle -3



Thursday night's highly anticipated NFC West showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks is tricky.

On one hand, the Seahawks are 8-1 straight up and 6-1-2 against the spread on Thursdays in the Russell Wilson era, and the Cardinals have lost three consecutive Thursday nighters. But on the other hand, sliding Seattle is a mere 4-4-1 straight up and 2-6-1 ATS against surging Arizona dating back to the 2016 season.

But right now, the Cards are riding an emotional high while the defensively challenged Seahawks look lost. That being the case, most of our writers aren't willing to risk a full field goal with the favorite.

"The reason behind a Cardinals selection is quite simple," Sobleski said. "No one can possibly trust the Seahawks defense. As former MVP front-runner Russell Wilson came down to earth in recent weeks, the inadequacies found within the Seahawks roster became more apparent. It's difficult to imagine any universe where Seattle's defense can even slow Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray."

Only Wilson has more combined passing and rushing touchdowns (29) than Murray (27) this season, but the former has thrown seven interceptions in his last four games while the latter has a 108.8 passer rating, 417 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns (compared to three picks) in his last six starts.

And even if the Cardinals come down from a Week 10 buzz on the road on short rest, you'd have to think this game—just like six of those nine aforementioned previous meetings—will be decided by three or fewer points.

So take 'em here.

Predictions

Davenport: Arizona

Gagnon: Arizona

Kahler: Arizona

Miller: Arizona

Sobleski: Arizona

Tesfatsion: Seattle

Consensus: Arizona +3



Score Prediction: Cardinals 30, Seahawks 27