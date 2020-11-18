Week 11 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy LeaguesNovember 18, 2020
Week 11 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
It's Wednesday of Week 11, which means that in most fantasy formats, waiver-wire claims need to be in within the next 24 hours.
Managers dealing with injuries or the bye-week blues—the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are off this week—will need to make their claims ASAP. The question, of course, is which players are worth targeting on the wire?
Here, we'll examine some top Week 11 options who should still be available in the majority of fantasy leagues. We'll be looking at players rostered in 50 percent or fewer of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues and specifically at those who can contribute in Week 11.
All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.
Week 11 Waiver-Wire Targets
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints
Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Cam Sims, WR, Washington Football Team
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys
With Drew Brees injured, New Orleans Saints backup Jameis Winston is likely to be a popular waiver-wire target this week. However, Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Andy Dalton could be a sneaky-smart pickup if he's able to play.
Dalton has been out since suffering a concussion against the Washington Football Team in Week 7, but he's been at practice this week.
"He looked good today, so we'll take it one day at a time," coach Mike McCarthy said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
While Dalton wasn't especially effective in his lone full game as the starter—he had 266 yards, one touchdown and two picks—he still has weapons like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz at his disposal. Dalton will also have a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and their 27th-ranked pass defense.
Dalton is rostered in five percent of Yahoo leagues and three percent of ESPN leagues.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is another fine waiver-wire target. However, fellow Dolphin, rookie running back Salvon Ahmed, might be an even better play in Week 11. Myles Gaskin remains out, and Ahmed seemed to earn the lead-back role in Week 10.
"He's been doing such a great job," center Ted Karas said of Ahmed, per David Wilson of the Miami Herald.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ahmed racked up 85 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with one reception. Ahmed has another sound matchup this week against the Denver Broncos.
Denver ranks just 26th against the run and 27th in points allowed. While the Broncos rank 17th in yards-per-carry allowed, Ahmed has shown himself capable of being a high-volume runner—he carried 21 times against L.A. Expect him to grind out some solid fantasy numbers.
Ahmed is currently rostered in just seven percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
If you can land him, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines should be the waiver-wire target to get in Week 11. Hines is in a crowded backfield with Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins, but he proved himself to be a top option against the Tennessee Titans last Thursday.
Against Tennessee, Hines amassed 115 scrimmage yards, five receptions and two touchdowns. He's now gone for at least 60 scrimmage yards with two scores in two of the past three weeks.
Hines faces a relatively friendly matchup against the Green Bay Packers and a defense that ranks 23rd in yards per attempt allowed. He's the best PPR option among Colts running backs and should still be a solid play even if the Colts are forced to play catch-up against Aaron Rodgers and Co.
While Hines may not log multiple touchdowns this week, he should be in line for 50-plus rushing yards and a handful of receptions at a minimum.
Hines is rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.