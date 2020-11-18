Week 11 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

0 of 4

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

It's Wednesday of Week 11, which means that in most fantasy formats, waiver-wire claims need to be in within the next 24 hours.

Managers dealing with injuries or the bye-week blues—the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are off this week—will need to make their claims ASAP. The question, of course, is which players are worth targeting on the wire?

Here, we'll examine some top Week 11 options who should still be available in the majority of fantasy leagues. We'll be looking at players rostered in 50 percent or fewer of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues and specifically at those who can contribute in Week 11.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.