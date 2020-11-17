    Raiders' Clelin Ferrell, Lamarcus Joyner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) rushes the passes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
    Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive end Clelin Ferrell and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Both players were active and played significant roles in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Denver Broncos.

    Ferrell has started all nine games this season in his second year after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2019 draft. He had 4.5 sacks as a rookie but zero so far in 2020, although he has still made a significant impact on the field:

    Joyner is in his first year with Las Vegas after signing a four-year deal in the offseason.

    He has appeared in 78 percent of the team's snaps this season, per Pro Football Reference, and is among the team leaders with 46 tackles.

    Las Vegas has an important divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night but could be in trouble defensively if either or both are unavailable for the Week 11 matchup.

    Carl Nassib and Arden Key would take on bigger roles in the pass rush if Ferrell is out, while Nevin Lawson could see more snaps at cornerback.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Meanwhile, the Raiders have had significant problems with COVID-19 this season and were previously disciplined for multiple violations of the league's protocols. The NFL stripped a sixth-round pick from the team and fined the organization $500,000.

    Related

      Raiders Have Another Chance to Claim Takk McKinley Off Waivers

      Raiders Have Another Chance to Claim Takk McKinley Off Waivers
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders Have Another Chance to Claim Takk McKinley Off Waivers

      Silver And Black Pride
      via Silver And Black Pride

      Jimmy Expected to Start in '21

      Kyle Shanahan gave the injured QB a vote of confidence: 'I expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be our starter next year'

      Jimmy Expected to Start in '21
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy Expected to Start in '21

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Pro Bowl Going Virtual 🎮

      NFL announces players will compete on Madden 21 in virtual Pro Bowl that fans can watch on various platforms

      Pro Bowl Going Virtual 🎮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pro Bowl Going Virtual 🎮

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Are Raiders Still Interested in Takk McKinley?

      Are Raiders Still Interested in Takk McKinley?
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Are Raiders Still Interested in Takk McKinley?

      Levi Damien
      via Raiders Wire