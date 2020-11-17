Raiders' Clelin Ferrell, Lamarcus Joyner Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive end Clelin Ferrell and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both players were active and played significant roles in Sunday's 37-12 win over the Denver Broncos.

Ferrell has started all nine games this season in his second year after being selected No. 4 overall in the 2019 draft. He had 4.5 sacks as a rookie but zero so far in 2020, although he has still made a significant impact on the field:

Joyner is in his first year with Las Vegas after signing a four-year deal in the offseason.

He has appeared in 78 percent of the team's snaps this season, per Pro Football Reference, and is among the team leaders with 46 tackles.

Las Vegas has an important divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night but could be in trouble defensively if either or both are unavailable for the Week 11 matchup.

Carl Nassib and Arden Key would take on bigger roles in the pass rush if Ferrell is out, while Nevin Lawson could see more snaps at cornerback.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have had significant problems with COVID-19 this season and were previously disciplined for multiple violations of the league's protocols. The NFL stripped a sixth-round pick from the team and fined the organization $500,000.