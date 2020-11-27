Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Odds, Fight Time, Scorecard Predictions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former world champion boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to face off in an eight-round exhibition fight Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It's the main event of a unique card that will also see former NBA guard Nate Robinson take on YouTube star Jake Paul. It'll likely be more of an entertainment spectacle than a night of elite-level boxing, but that doesn't take away from the hype the event has created.

Let's check out all of the important details for fight night in L.A. That's followed by a closer look at what to expect from the main event and a prediction for who will walk away with the bragging rights.

Viewing Information

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

When: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Watch: FITE TV or Pay-Per-View

Live Stream: Triller

Odds: Tyson -225; Jones +175 (via DraftKings)



Fight Preview

It's hard to get a firm grip on what to expect Saturday night. The California State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the bout, has treated it like a lightly competitive exhibition with eight two-minute rounds, which drew the ire of both fighters.

"I'm not happy at all. That's for women," Jones told reporters in October. "Why we doing two-minute rounds?"

Tyson added: "Not a real fight? It's Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones. I'm coming to fight and I hope he's coming to fight and that's all you need to know."

There was also some suggestion the fight wouldn't be scored and no winner would be declared, but the co-owner of fight broadcaster Triller said the fight will be scored and will have a winner, albeit an unofficial one. According to Variety's Joe Otterson (h/t Yahoo Sports), "the World Boxing Council will have three former champions watching the fight remotely who will declare an unofficial winner should the fight go the distance."

There's a chance this starts off as a glorified sparring session but evolves into a more hard-hitting battle once the jabs start flying and the adrenaline starts flowing.

Tyson is viewing the fight as a proving ground. The 54-year-old New York City native wants to show he can still live up to the nickname, "The Baddest Man on the Planet," and potentially set the stage for more high-profile exhibitions in the future.

"I don't know. I might do this for a while. Let's check this stuff out," Tyson told ESPN's Peter Rosenberg. "It would be so awesome if we could do this all around the world and fight the best fighter in that country, exhibitions with this guy in that country, exhibitions all over the world. Wouldn't that be great?"

He was the most dominant fighter in the world at his peak, but his last fight came in June 2005, and he hasn't recorded a victory since knocking out Clifford Etienne in February 2003.

Jones was in the ring as recently as February 2018, when he scored a victory over Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

That's the former four-division champion's biggest advantage heading into the bout. From a preparation standpoint, it should have been much easier for him to get back toward true form. He's also three years younger than Iron Mike.

Tyson has felt like the more motivated fighter during the buildup and has worked his way into terrific shape for his return to the boxing spotlight.

It may not result in a crushing knockout like he often delivered throughout the 1980s and 1990s, but it should be enough to outpoint Jones on Saturday night.

Prediction: Tyson by decision

