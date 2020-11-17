Mandy Rose Injury, Lashley-Zayn WWE Survivor Series Booking, Murphy Name Change

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Rose Reportedly Out of Survivor Series with Injury

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were pulled from the Raw women's Survivor Series elimination match team Monday, and the rationale stretched beyond storyline purposes.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Rose suffered a shoulder injury last week while getting thrown out of the ring by Nia Jax, which is why she was written off Survivor Series.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Rose and Brooke teamed with Raw women's champion Asuka against Jax, Shayna Baszler and Lana. During the match, Jax and Baszler injured Rose and she was taken backstage.

Brooke was then attacked backstage by Reckoning after the match, and it was announced that Rose and Brooke had been replaced on the Survivor Series team by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

With Rose apparently too injured to work Survivor Series, WWE also made the decision to pull her tag team partner from the match, thus giving a newly formed tag team in Evans and Royce an opportunity to shine.

At Survivor Series, the Raw team of Jax, Baszler, Lana, Evans and Royce will face a SmackDown team comprised of Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. The final two spots on SmackDown's team figure to be decided on this week's episode of SmackDown.

While Rose and Brooke getting pulled from Survivor Series means they are missing out on a big opportunity, the manner in which it happened could set the stage for a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Jax and Baszler in the near future.

Reported Booking Plans for Lashley vs. Zayn

When United States champion Bobby Lashley and Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn meet at Survivor Series, it will be a major mismatch on paper.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), that mismatch will manifest itself in the form of Lashley beating Zayn in a squash match.

Survivor Series is using the "best of the best" tagline, meaning champions from Raw and SmackDown will face each other for bragging rights on the show.

Lashley vs. Zayn is an intriguing match for several reasons, including the fact that both of them are heels. Also, Lashley has a massive size and strength advantage, which will be difficult for Zayn to overcome from a storyline perspective.

Zayn has put a target on his back in recent weeks by talking trash about Lashley and claiming that being the Intercontinental champion is far more prestigious than being the champion of just one country.

Lashley hasn't said much in response, but he has made it clear that he plans to make Zayn pay for his comments.

Zayn's character is one that can afford a one-sided loss since he always finds a way to talk himself out of situations and explain away his failures.

Because of that, losing to Lashley in short order would likely do more for Zayn and his character than having a competitive match would.

Murphy Possibly Undergoing Name Change

Murphy used to go by the name Buddy Murphy in WWE before his name was shortened several years ago, but the "Buddy" moniker may be making a comeback.

Murphy has changed his Twitter name back to "Buddy Murphy," which could be a sign that he is poised to get his first name back.

WWE has yet to acknowledge the change, but if it is ever going to happen, now would be a logical time since Murphy is in the midst of a major transition.

After feigning that he was going to rejoin Seth Rollins last week, Murphy screwed over The Messiah by helping Rey Mysterio beat him on SmackDown. Murphy embraced Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, after the match and Rey seemed to give him his blessing.

Buddy Murphy sounds like a name more fitting for a babyface than a heel, and now that Murphy is face, it could be the most sensible time to restore his old name.

Murphy enjoyed a great deal of success under the Buddy Murphy name, as he held the NXT Tag Team Championships with Wesley Blake and was also a dominant Cruiserweight champion.

Now that he is aligned with the Mysterio family, Murphy may be in line to be one of the biggest faces of SmackDown, especially if he can beat Rollins on Friday's SmackDown in the blow-off to their personal feud.

