NFL Quarterbacks with Most to Prove Down the Stretch of 2020 Season

David Richard/Associated Press

For better or worse, NFL quarterbacks generate the most headlines. General managers either have their franchise player at the position or spend an entire offseason looking for someone to fill the role.

As the 2020 season winds down, a handful of signal-callers have to make their case for an extension, string together quality performances to increase their free-agent market value or ward off in-house competition. Throughout a four-month campaign, a lasting impression can seal a player's fate.

Some quarterbacks started the season with a hot hand, but they must end on a strong note or else front-office executives may have second thoughts about the long-term outlook of the position. Other passers have put together a mixed bag of performances up until this point and need to turn their seasons around to solidify a spot on next year's roster.

Someone like Carson Wentz, who's played poorly through the 2020 campaign, wouldn't fit into this category as the primary starter for the Philadelphia Eagles in three consecutive trips to the playoffs. Although the team drafted Jalen Hurts in April, he's thrown just two passes as a non-threat to the starter position. Remember, the team just signed Wentz to an extension last year.

Going into Week 11, we'll look at five quarterbacks who aren't necessarily in danger of losing jobs this year but have something prove because of past shortcomings or uncertain futures on expiring contracts.