DeAndre Baker's Case Dismissed After Attorney Dean Arrested on Extortion Charge

All charges against free-agent cornerback DeAndre Baker have been dropped after misconduct from attorney William Dean, according to Art Stapleton of the Record.

Baker, who was released by the New York Giants in September, was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm and faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Dean represented three of Baker's four alleged victims, but he was arrested on an extortion charge Monday, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

The alleged victims—Julius Lamar, Tommy Hartshaw and Steven Compton—reportedly demanded $1.5 million from Baker to recant their previous statements, which they did last week. However, Dunleavy reported no money changed hands.

The Broward State Attorney's Office announced charges would be dropped as a result.

Witnesses had initially alleged Baker and fellow NFL player Quinton Dunbar stole thousands of dollars in cash and expensive watches from other people at gunpoint at a party in Florida last May.

Baker was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List before being released and could still face discipline from the NFL for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy. However, Brian McCarthy of the NFL confirmed to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Baker is "eligible to sign with a team" after Monday's news.

The 23-year-old was a first-round pick in 2019 and started 15 of 16 games during his rookie season in New York, totaling 61 tackles while ranking second on the team with eight passes defended.