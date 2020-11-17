Fantasy Football Week 11: Nyheim Hines and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

0 of 8

Wade Payne/Associated Press

We've gotten through 10 weeks of the 2020 NFL season, which means we're quickly approaching the fantasy football playoffs. It's time for fantasy managers to make their final playoff push over the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, some managers are going to find their pushes hampered by injuries and the bye-week blues. In Week 11, the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers will be out of action.

As such, the waiver wire can play a pivotal role. Replacing absent fantasy stars is a necessity, and bench depth sometimes won't provide adequate relief.

Here, we'll examine eight waiver-wire targets for Week 11. We'll be looking specifically at players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and all choices are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.