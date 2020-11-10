Fantasy Football Week 10: Tua Tagovailoa and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

0 of 8

The middle part of the NFL season can be a tough road to navigate for fantasy football managers. Injuries tend to pile up as the season progresses, and bye weeks can be an Achilles' heel for even the most well-drafted squads.

The 2020 season has brought the added uncertainty of the reserve/COVID-19 list, which can take a player out of the lineup on short notice. Naturally, the waiver wire has become a valuable resource in early November.

With the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets on bye in Week 10, many managers will look to the wire to round out their starting lineups.

Here, we'll examine some of the top waiver-wire targets for Week 10. We'll be looking specifically at players who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and we'll start things off with one of the rookie sensations of 2020.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.