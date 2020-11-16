2020 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors for Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and More

2020 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors for Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and MoreNovember 16, 2020
As usual, MLB free agency is off to a slow start, with the hot stove generally not reaching its boiling point until sometime in December when the winter meetings are in full swing.
That doesn't mean there is nothing to talk about.
The rumor mill is already in full swing, with reports trickling out daily on teams that are potentially targeting the top names available on this year's market.
Slugger Marcell Ozuna will be one of the top prizes for teams looking to add some offensive punch, Jake Odorizzi could potentially be a buy-low steal on the pitching side of things a year after accepting a qualifying offer, and veteran catcher Yadier Molina still has enough left in the tank to make a significant impact on the field and in the clubhouse.
Ahead we've taken a closer look at the latest rumors surrounding those three notable free agents.
10 Teams Showing Early Interest in Marcell Ozuna
A year ago, Marcell Ozuna was forced to settle for a one-year deal when his market failed to develop in free agency.
Part of it had to do with the qualifying offer he turned down and the subsequent draft pick compensation tied to signing him.
He also just wasn't all that good in 2019, slugging 29 home runs in his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, but posting a lackluster 109 OPS+ while hitting .241 with a .328 on-base percentage in a 1.9-WAR season.
Suffice to say, the 30-year-old has boosted his stock.
The NL leader in home runs (18), RBI (56) and total bases (175), he finished sixth in NL MVP voting, won his second career Silver Slugger and eclipsed his 2019 total with 2.1 WAR in 70 fewer games.
Despite his defensive shortcomings and the uncertain status of the universal DH going forward, he is still expected to draw widespread interest, and the early rumors are supporting that idea.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, there are "no less than 10 teams" showing interest in Ozuna so far, including the Atlanta Braves.
With no qualifying offer dragging down his value this time around, and a brilliant offensive season in his rearview, a lucrative multi-year deal is coming his way.
Yankees, Mets Among Suitors for Yadier Molina
Yadier Molina has spent his entire 17-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, and there's still a very good chance he returns before the dust settles on this offseason.
However, for the first time in his career, he is testing the free agency waters.
J.T. Realmuto is the prize of this year's catcher market and James McCann also figures to generate significant interest, but Molina is already being pursued by a number of teams.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets and New York Yankees are both kicking the tires on the nine-time Gold Glove winner.
The Mets have a clear void to fill behind the plate after Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos both had their club options declined, while the Yankees might be ready to move on from Gary Sanchez following a disappointing 2020 campaign.
The 38-year-old Molina is a glove-first player at this point in his career, but his leadership and experience could go a long way for any team willing to hand out the two-year contract he's seeking.
Jake Odorizzi Drawing Interest from Blue Jays, Giants, Mets and Twins
Jake Odorizzi put together a terrific season in 2019, going 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 178 strikeouts in 159 innings to earn the first All-Star selection of his career.
He accepted a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins to return to the defending AL Central champions, but saw his value bottom out in an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.
The 30-year-old posted a 6.59 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 13.2 innings over four starts, but that doesn't seem to be scaring teams away.
"The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the Twins, have expressed early-market interest in Odorizzi," according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
The Mets and Giants have already welcomed Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman back to their respective rotations by way of the qualifying offer, but they could stand to add more rotation help.
The Blue Jays staff is uncertain behind 2019 free-agent signing Hyun-Jin Ryu, while the Twins are looking to fill out the staff behind Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios and Michael Pineda.
Expect other teams to be involved in one of the most appealing bounce-back candidates on the market.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.