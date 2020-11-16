2020 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors for Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and More

0 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

As usual, MLB free agency is off to a slow start, with the hot stove generally not reaching its boiling point until sometime in December when the winter meetings are in full swing.

That doesn't mean there is nothing to talk about.

The rumor mill is already in full swing, with reports trickling out daily on teams that are potentially targeting the top names available on this year's market.

Slugger Marcell Ozuna will be one of the top prizes for teams looking to add some offensive punch, Jake Odorizzi could potentially be a buy-low steal on the pitching side of things a year after accepting a qualifying offer, and veteran catcher Yadier Molina still has enough left in the tank to make a significant impact on the field and in the clubhouse.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at the latest rumors surrounding those three notable free agents.