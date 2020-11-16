Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed, Michael Pittman Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed, Michael Pittman Highlight Pickups to KnowNovember 16, 2020
The Miami Dolphins running back situation has been one of the toughest to figure out from a fantasy perspective.
Just as Myles Gaskin appeared to have a hold on the starting job, he suffered an injury that opened the door for someone else to take charge. On Sunday, Salvon Ahmed took the No. 1 spot on the depth chart with 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
If Ahmed has a similar level of production in Week 11, he could challenge Gaskin for the starting job when he returns, and the prospect of that makes him one of the most intriguing fantasy football waiver-wire options.
There also appears to be some clarity within the Indianapolis Colts passing game, as rookie Michael Pittman Jr. is emerging as one of Philip Rivers' favorite targets.
The first-year player out of USC is one of seven Colts to have more than 200 receiving yards, and if he produces at the same rate he did Thursday night, he could break out on the crowded stat chart.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami
Ahmed has taken the reins of the Dolphins rushing attack from his college teammate at Washington.
When Gaskin returns, the two players could earn a large share of ground touches from Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, who were viewed as Miami's top two rushing options prior to the season.
Ahmed tripled his amount of touches and more than doubled his rushing yard total in Week 10 compared to Week 9. The 85-yard outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers suggests Ahmed is the go-to guy in the backfield moving forward.
Miami's upcoming schedule is one of the most favorable in the NFL, as it has to play the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, who are all closer to top-10 NFL draft picks than the AFC wild-card race. New York has one of the 10 worst rushing touchdown concession records, Cincinnati allows five yards per carry and Denver has allowed the 11th-most yards on the ground.
If Ahmed thrives in those matchups, he could turn into one of the late breakout stars who helps your team land in a playoff position.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis
The Indianapolis offense has been hard to navigate from a fantasy perspective.
Rivers is viewed as a lower-tier quarterback option, the running back touches have been split and no wide receiver has emerged over another in the aerial attack.
Pittman may finally be the wide receiver you can trust to start on a weekly basis from the Colts.
He caught seven of his eight targets for 101 yards against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. In the game prior to that, the rookie brought in four passes for 56 yards. Pittman's progression in the passing game opens up the possibility to use him as a flex option or a bye week replacement for Stefon Diggs or Allen Robinson II in Week 11.
It is understandable if you approach any Colts players with an abundance of caution. But it appears Pittman should be in line for a high amount of targets each week.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis
Week 10 may have finally been the week in which Nyheim Hines jumped over Jonathan Taylor on the Colts running back depth chart for good.
Figuring out which running back head coach Frank Reich preferred was one of the most frustrating fantasy breakdowns in the first half of the season.
If Thursday's production distribution remains the same in the coming weeks, Hines could be the top back used by the AFC South side.
Hines carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards and a score and found the end zone on another occasion on one of five catches Thursday. Taylor earned seven carries for 12 yards, while Jordan Wilkins managed 28 yards on eight runs.
He has a rushing and receiving touchdown in two games and has been a reliable target for Rivers in the passing game, notably catching a pair of scores in Week 8.
Hines will not be as available as Ahmed. But if he is not rostered in your leagues, he is worth the pickup, with his production share moving in the right direction.
Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Josh Reynolds has earned a solid amount of attention from Jared Goff, even with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on the field.
In Week 10's win over the Seattle Seahawks, Reynolds hauled in eight passes for 94 yards. Both totals were season highs for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.
In some situations, Reynolds' increase in production may be viewed as a one-off, but that is not the case here. Reynolds caught touchdowns in Weeks 6 and 7 and then received nine targets from Goff in the loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1.
Goff came out of the Week 9 bye with more of a focus on Reynolds, who eclipsed two of his previous season highs Sunday. He has 30 receptions for 416 yards this year.
If he continues to earn catches alongside Kupp and Woods, Reynolds could be a solid flex or third wideout option. For starters, he could fit into the category of bye week replacements for Diggs and Robinson alongside Pittman.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.