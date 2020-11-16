Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed, Michael Pittman Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 4

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins running back situation has been one of the toughest to figure out from a fantasy perspective.

Just as Myles Gaskin appeared to have a hold on the starting job, he suffered an injury that opened the door for someone else to take charge. On Sunday, Salvon Ahmed took the No. 1 spot on the depth chart with 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

If Ahmed has a similar level of production in Week 11, he could challenge Gaskin for the starting job when he returns, and the prospect of that makes him one of the most intriguing fantasy football waiver-wire options.

There also appears to be some clarity within the Indianapolis Colts passing game, as rookie Michael Pittman Jr. is emerging as one of Philip Rivers' favorite targets.

The first-year player out of USC is one of seven Colts to have more than 200 receiving yards, and if he produces at the same rate he did Thursday night, he could break out on the crowded stat chart.