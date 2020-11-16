    Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Looking to 'Fix' Gary Sanchez Rather Than Deal Him

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez reacts after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie durng the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees do not appear set to sell low on catcher Gary Sanchez.

    ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Yankees are determined to "fix" Sanchez, who struggled mightily during the shortened 2020 season.

    "I know this—if the Yankees dumped him, I'd take him," an evaluator said, per Olney. "When he's right, there are almost no catchers who hit like him. I'd take a shot at him and try to figure out what's happening with his swing and his mind."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tommy Lasorda in the Hospital

      Dodgers announce 93-year-old Hall of Fame manager is in 'intensive care, resting comfortably'

      Tommy Lasorda in the Hospital
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tommy Lasorda in the Hospital

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna

      Ranking the squads who are most likely to sign the All-Star outfielder

      Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Chances for Every Team to Land Marcell Ozuna

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Could Target Tanaka

      NYM could pursue Masahiro Tanaka if he doesn’t re-sign with Yankees (NY Post)

      Mets Could Target Tanaka
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Mets Could Target Tanaka

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled

      Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report