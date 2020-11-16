Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Looking to 'Fix' Gary Sanchez Rather Than Deal Him

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees do not appear set to sell low on catcher Gary Sanchez.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Yankees are determined to "fix" Sanchez, who struggled mightily during the shortened 2020 season.

"I know this—if the Yankees dumped him, I'd take him," an evaluator said, per Olney. "When he's right, there are almost no catchers who hit like him. I'd take a shot at him and try to figure out what's happening with his swing and his mind."

