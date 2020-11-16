Masters Results 2020: Final Leaderboard and Reaction to Dustin Johnson's Win

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson delivered a masterful performance at Augusta National Golf Club to win his second major on Sunday.

The 2020 Masters champion carded two rounds of 65 and a fourth-round 68 to finish with the lowest overall score in tournament history.

Johnson's victory was the culmination of a four-year hunt to land his second major crown after coming close on countless occasions since winning the 2016 U.S. Open.

The 36-year-old finished five shots ahead of Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, and the difference between him and the bottom of the top 10 was 11 strokes.

Final Masters Leaderboard

Dustin Johnson (-20)

Cameron Smith (-15)

Sungjae Im (-15)

Justin Thomas (-12)

Rory McIlroy (-11)

Dylan Frittelli (-11)

C.T. Pan (-10)

Brooks Koepka (-10)

Jon Rahm (-10)

Webb Simpson (-9)

Corey Conners (-9)

Patrick Reed (-9)

Full leaderboard can be found on Masters.com.

Johnson's victory ended a run of majors in which he failed to finish on top after holding the 54-hole lead.

The Columbia, South Carolina native previously held four third-round leads and did not convert them into titles. He said on Sunday that his run at the Masters proved he could win after holding the third-round lead, per Jim Litke of the Associated Press.



"I proved to myself that I do have it because I'm sure a lot of y'all think ... like, when am I going to have the lead and finish off the golf tournament or finish off a major?" he said.

Johnson started his round with two birdies, two bogeys and two pars in the first six holes. After that stretch, he did not drop a shot.

He went on to record four more birdies to finish with a final-round 68 and tie for the lowest score to par in a major championship, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Johnson's brother and caddie, Austin, was caught getting emotional after he became a two-time major winner, per CBS Sports:

According to the official Masters Twitter account, the Johnsons became the third family combination to win at Augusta:

Sunday's victor got emotional after the round ended, as he tried to explain to CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis what winning the green jacket meant to him:

"It's hard to talk," Johnson said. "It's just incredible as you can tell. I've never had this much trouble gathering myself. On the golf course, I'm pretty good at it. Here, I'm not."

His win Sunday made it seven majors in a row with a different champion. No golfer has won two majors in a season since Brooks Koepka in 2018.

Johnson was close to earning the PGA Championship title in August but lost the 54-hole lead to Collin Morikawa on the back nine. He now has six top-10 placings in his last eight majors. He finished in a tie for second at the PGA and in a tie for sixth at the U.S. Open.

His victory also extended a remarkable run of form at Augusta, where he has five consecutive top-10 finishes.

Johnson will not have to wait long to try to extend that run since the Masters will be the first major on the 2021 calendar on its traditional April date.