Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 10 Results

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have ended the race for the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday.

Doug Marrone's side delivered a scare to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field but eventually succumbed to an eighth loss of the 2020 NFL season.

With the defeat, Jacksonville is still one game ahead of the New York Jets in the hunt for what many believe will be the right to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jets had Week 10 off and will return to the gridiron at the weekend as the lone winless team in the league.

New York does not have a favorable schedule in the coming weeks, so it may be hard for it to win and maintain the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick.

Updated 2021 1st-Round NFL Draft Order

1. New York Jets

2. Jacksonville

3. Dallas

4. Washington

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Miami (from Houston)

7. Cincinnati

8. New York Giants

9. Carolina

10. Atlanta

11. Denver

12. Minnesota

13. San Francisco

14. Detroit

15. New England

16. Chicago

17. Cleveland

18. Tennessee

19. Philadelphia

20. New York Jets (from Seattle)

21. Arizona

22. Miami

23. Indianapolis

24. Baltimore

25. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams)

26. Las Vegas

27. Tampa Bay

28. Buffalo

29. Green Bay

30. Kansas City

31. New Orleans

32. Pittsburgh

Jacksonville has been more competitive than anyone expected it to be in the two weeks with Jake Luton at quarterback.

The 24-year-old has led the Jaguars to 45 points across games against the Packers and Houston Texans, but it still hasn't been enough to win those contests.

Part of the blame should be thrown on a defense that has been purged through trades and free agency in the last two years.

Jacksonville has not held an opponent under 20 points and conceded plenty of big plays, including Sunday's 78-yard connection between Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Jaguars' fight over the last two weeks is admirable, but they need to make more plays to win another game.

A second win may be hard to come by in November, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns left on the schedule for the month.

If the Jags lose those two games, we could enter December with a fight for the No. 1 pick on our hands.

The Jets put in their best performance of the season on Monday night in Week 9, but they allowed the New England Patriots to finish off a fourth-quarter comeback in the final seconds.

If Adam Gase's squad is as competitive out of the bye week, it may pull off an unlikely road victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have been slipping down the league standings and are now in line for the No. 5 pick after their defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Week 11 may present the Jets with their best opportunity to earn a first win, with Miami, the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots representing the remainder of New York's regular-season schedule.

The other meaningful Week 11 game to the draft order pits the Washington Football Team against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington and Cincinnati are two of five two-win teams. Because the Bengals tied with Philadelphia in Week 3, they have a disadvantage in the tiebreakers at 2-6-1 with the 2-7 squads.

