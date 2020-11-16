NFL Week 10 Tightens Nearly Every Division Race

0 of 6

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

On the 10th Sunday of the 2020 NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were the only first-place teams in the league to extend their division leads.

And in the latter case, Green Bay did so by way of an unimpressive victory over the weak Jacksonville Jaguars, and only because the second-place Chicago Bears and the surging Minnesota Vikings were idle.

Consider the Detroit Lions' victory over the Washington Football Team and the rest of the NFC North had the same record as Green Bay on Sunday.

Still, the Packers pulled further away for at least one day before Chicago and Minnesota meet Monday night.

Elsewhere, the AFC East, AFC West, NFC East and NFC West became tighter at the top on Sunday, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept the heat on the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

Throw in that the AFC South race became a dead heat Thursday night, and the entire playoff race is a lot tighter now than it was just a few days ago.

Let's break it down.