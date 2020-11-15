Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football CandidatesNovember 16, 2020
At times, fantasy football managers hold on to big-name players longer than they should in hopes to see a turnaround. With too much patience, you could miss out on a playoff spot.
Managers who picked up Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who came off a bye, should consider an alternative. He's recorded fewer than 11 fantasy points in consecutive games.
Although the Eagles will play a generous Seattle Seahawks defense in two weeks, you'll need another option at the position if Wentz has been a frequent starter in your lineup. Fortunately, a rookie signal-caller possesses some fantasy upside, and he also has some soft matchups coming up.
Along with a hot pickup at quarterback, take a look at two running backs who had strong Week 10 outings, one deserves the add-and-stash treatment while the other has a chance to rack up RB1 numbers in Week 11.
Let's take a look at top pickups and breakout candidates for the upcoming week. All players listed are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. DEN (45 percent rostered)
RB Wayne Gallman vs. N/A, bye (50 percent rostered)
RB Nyheim Hines vs. GB (40 percent rostered)
RB Kalen Ballage vs. NYJ (19 percent rostered)
RB Salvon Ahmed vs. DEN (5 percent rostered)
WR Jakobi Meyers vs. HOU (47 percent rostered)
WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. GB (9 percent rostered)
TE Logan Thomas vs. CIN (35 percent rostered)
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa didn't light up the Los Angeles Chargers defense. He threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns. However, the rookie quarterback has taken care of the football (zero interceptions) with five passing scores in three starts.
Tagovailoa will face the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in the next two weeks, a pair of defenses that rank within the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. In Week 13, the Miami Dolphins will host the Cincinnati Bengals who ranked 23rd in pass defense going into Week 10.
Again, Tagovailoa didn't have a breakout performance in Week 10, but he's a decent pickup for frustrated managers who prefer to bench Wentz in certain matchups.
With limited options at quarterback available on the waiver wire, Tagovailoa has some upside because of his schedule and passing efficiency. He'll land in the QB2 territory through early December.
RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants
Wayne Gallman extended his touchdown streak to four games Sunday, reaching paydirt twice on the ground. Since Week 7, he's logged an increasing number of rush attempts and finished with a season-high 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.
The New York Giants placed Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with a nagging ankle injury Friday, so expect Gallman to handle the majority load for at least another contest.
Managers will need to add and stash Gallman for a week with the Giants going on a bye, but he's worth one more start against the Cincinnati Bengals who fielded the 29th-ranked run defense going into Week 10.
Gallman has played good enough to keep a role even when Freeman returns to action. He's provided balance to the Giants' offensive attack while earning some trust as a closer in the red zone.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor continues to see a decline in touches. For consecutive weeks, he recorded single-digit carries, rushing for 12 yards on seven attempts in addition to two receptions for 25 yards against the Tennessee Titans Thursday.
Managers who tried to figure out which Indianapolis Colts running back to roster going into Week 10 saw a new option rise to the forefront. Nyheim Hines racked up 115 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He also led the backfield with 12 rush attempts.
Look closely, you can see how Hines could replicate what Austin Ekeler accomplished on a weekly basis last year as a top fantasy performer. Along with a role in the ground attack, the dual-threat running back has a rapport with quarterback Philip Rivers in the short passing game. He leads Indianapolis in catches (33) and receiving touchdowns (four).
Despite the three-man rotation in the Colts' backfield, which includes Hines, Taylor and Jordan Wilkins, the team's leading pass-catcher should have a spot on your roster as a flex play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.
The Packers allow the second-most fantasy points to running backs.
TE Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team trailed for most of their matchup with the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Alex Smith threw 55 times as his squad erased a 21-point deficit. Logan Thomas had a role in a comeback that fell short, hauling in four passes for 66 yards.
Thomas tied for third in targets and finished second on the team in receiving yards. Smith connected with him on a 27-yard reception. He also had a critical catch on fourth-and-13 that kept a drive alive for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
As a big target (6'6", 250 lbs), Thomas should continue to see a steady number of looks in the passing game. With an accurate passer such as Smith (68 percent completion rate), the 29-year-old can settle into low-end TE1 territory for the remainder of the season.
Thomas will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.