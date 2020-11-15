Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

0 of 5

At times, fantasy football managers hold on to big-name players longer than they should in hopes to see a turnaround. With too much patience, you could miss out on a playoff spot.

Managers who picked up Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who came off a bye, should consider an alternative. He's recorded fewer than 11 fantasy points in consecutive games.

Although the Eagles will play a generous Seattle Seahawks defense in two weeks, you'll need another option at the position if Wentz has been a frequent starter in your lineup. Fortunately, a rookie signal-caller possesses some fantasy upside, and he also has some soft matchups coming up.

Along with a hot pickup at quarterback, take a look at two running backs who had strong Week 10 outings, one deserves the add-and-stash treatment while the other has a chance to rack up RB1 numbers in Week 11.

Let's take a look at top pickups and breakout candidates for the upcoming week. All players listed are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.