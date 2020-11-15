Masters Payout 2020: Prize-Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A little over a year-and-a-half after he lost to Tiger Woods by a single stroke, Dustin Johnson finally got to slip on the coveted green jacket and join golf's most illustrious fraternity Sunday afternoon.

Haunted by near-misses and late collapses in major tournaments, Johnson had neither this weekend in Augusta, Georgia, where he carded two seven-under-par 65s and led or tied for the lead after each round. His 20-under finish is the lowest 72-hole score in the 74-year history of the event, eclipsing the 18-under mark set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and tied by Jordan Spieth in 2015. Johnson's four bogeys over four rounds were also the fewest in the event's history.

The victory celebration was not completely silent, but it was largely muted compared to previous years because only Augusta National Golf Club members and the families of players were allowed in the gallery. During what sounded like slightly more animated practice rounds, Johnson fought off impressive 15-under performances from Australian Cameron Smith and 22-year-old Sungjae Im, who had just one PGA win on his resume and was playing at the Masters for the first time in his five-year career.

Johnson's winnings, a cool $2.07 million, nearly equal the $2,176,475 he made in his previous nine combined Masters appearances.

2020 Masters Prize Money Payout

Total purse: $11.5 million

1st: Dustin Johnson, $2,070,000

T-2nd: Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im, $1,012,000

4th: Justin Thomas, $552,000

T-5th: Rory McIlroy, Dylan Frittelli, $437,000

T-7th: C.T. Pan, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, $358,417

T-10th: Webb Simpson, Corey Conners, Patrick Reed, $287,500

Justin Thomas, whose previous best finish at the Masters was a tie for 12th place last year, finished fourth at 12 under, while the world's fifth-ranked player, Rory McIlroy, finished in a tie for fifth place with South African Dylan Frittelli.

Abraham Ancer, who started the day 12 under and in the thick of contention, imploded in the final round, shooting a four-over 76 and dropping to a tie for 13th. He likely wouldn't have been able to catch Johnson, but had he just shot even par and finished in a tie for fourth place, Ancer would've gone home with $506,000—or nearly $291,000 more than he did by finishing tied for 13th.

The two players who entered the tournament with the most buzz—Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau—never posed a serious threat.

Woods, who took home a $2.07 million prize last year equal to Johnson's, finished in a six-way tie for 38th place. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, finished in a tie for 34th after shooting a final-round one-over 73. The hard-hitting DeChambeau joked earlier in the week that he would play the course as a par-67 instead of a par-72 to give other competitors a chance. He might've been better off with playing it five strokes the other way instead.

For Johnson, who grew up a little less than 100 miles from Augusta and envisioned someday winning golf's most prestigious event, his 10th trip—even if it came a few months later than usual—was the charm.

"Growing up as a kid, being only about an hour away from here, hitting chips or putts, it was always to win the Masters," the South Carolina native said earlier in the week. "It was what we dreamed about winning."

