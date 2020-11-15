    Dustin Johnson, Fiancee Paulina Gretzky Celebrate 2020 Masters Win

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 15, 2020

    Dustin Johnson celebrates with his partner Paulina Gretzky on the 18th green after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament and FedEx Cup on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Dustin Johnson's longtime fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, was on hand to celebrate as Johnson claimed his first-ever Masters title by five strokes, becoming the the only player to finish 20 under in the tournament's history.

    Johnson's win is his second major championship, after winning the 2016 U.S. Open. He finished last season's outing at Augusta in a tie for second place, which was his career-best finish at the Masters. 

    The 31-year-old was also in attendance when Johnson won the Tour Championship over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele in September. 

    The 36-year-old first met Gretzky, a model who is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, in 2009. The pair began dating in 2013 and got engaged seven months later. They have two sons together—Tatum, who is five, and River, who is three, according to Richard Forrester of The Sun

