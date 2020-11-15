Jared Goff, Rams Win Crucial NFC West Matchup with Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With 90 percent of DraftKings bettors choosing the Seattle Seahawks to secure their place atop the NFC West leaderboard on Sunday despite the Los Angeles Rams being favored, the Rams proved that they earned that line by battling to a 23-16 victory to even the standings at the top.

Malcolm Brown's second-quarter touchdown capped a 93-yard drive. He added another touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Rams a 10-point lead, and the Seahawks could only muster three points the rest of the way.

Seattle running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were absent for the loss, and the rest of the offense couldn't overcome defensive woes to take the victory in Los Angeles. Running back Alex Collins scored the only touchdown for the Seahawks, a 13-yarder with six minutes left in the first quarter, but it wasn't enough for Seattle to take the win against its division rival as both teams moved to 6-3 on the year.

The Rams lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth in the second quarter when the 15-year veteran was carted off of the field following a collision with Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright.

Notable Performers

Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles: six carries, 33 yards, 2 touchdowns

Leonard Floyd, LB, Los Angeles: five solo tackles, three sacks, fumble recovery

Alex Collins, RB, Seattle: 11 carries, 43 yards, touchdown

Jason Myers, K, Seattle: three field goals, extra point (10 points)

Russell Wilson Can't Do It All

With a defense that has allowed a league-worst 455.8 yards per game heading into this week, Russell Wilson has been forced to engineer every win for the Seahawks this season, and he struggled against the Rams, with 248 yards, two interceptions and six sacks on 22-of-37 passing.

The 31-year-old, coming off of his third-straight Pro Bowl season, entered this week as the leader among this season's active quarterbacks with an average of 317.6 passing yards per game (trailing only injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott) while pacing the league in touchdowns (28). Naturally, the Seattle offense leads the league in passing yards per game with an average of 298.1.

It's a poor defense that forces Wilson to lead such a high-flying offense, but Sunday's game was another instance that showed he needs help in the long run. His first interception came when Wilson didn't have to throw the ball at all, but under pressure as the first half neared its end and the Seahawks down by seven, he let it fly rather than take the chance to run it himself.

Rams cornerback Darious Williams was there to break it up, doing the same as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, too.

Leonard Floyd sacked Wilson twice in two drives toward the end of the third quarter to prevent the Seahawks from encroaching upon Los Angeles' 23-13 lead.

In last week's loss to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, Wilson turned the ball over in the Buffalo end zone for his first of two interceptions, while he was sacked a season-high five times for a loss of 28 yards. He still managed to throw for a season-high 390 yards, and tie his season-low two touchdowns, though he did add his first rushing score of the season.

On Wilson's semi-off day last week, there was no hope for the Seahawks with a defense that allowed a quarterback to throw for at least 397 yards for the fourth time this season, with Josh Allen going 31-of-38 for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

"[Buffalo] made it look easy," head coach Pete Carroll said after the game, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News-Tribune. "They didn’t even try to run the football."

The second-straight loss for the Seahawks proves that unless Wilson is perfect, there's nothing keeping the Seahawks going, and that's just not viable longterm.

Josh Reynolds Has Arrived

When the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, head coach Sean McVay was sure in his decision, because he knew that he had Reynolds to fall back on.

"We would not have made the move on Brandin Cooks had it not been for the confidence we have in Josh Reynolds," McVay said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The former fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Rams since he joined them out of Texas A&M, but he slotted in behind Cooks and Cooper Kupp for much of his career. Naturally, that's changed this season, and he has appeared on 71% of the Rams offensive snaps, compared to a previous high of 56% in 2018.

While he didn't find the end zone in Sunday's victory, he posted a career-high eight receptions (10 targets) for 94 yards, another career-best, to handily pace all offensive players. Tyler Higbee (three receptions on six targets, 60 yards) and Kupp (five receptions on seven targets, 50 yards) were the next most-productive for the Rams, while Tyler Lockett posted 66 yards on five receptions (nine targets) for Seattle.

What's Next

The Rams will have an extra day of rest as they move on to face the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET., while the Seahawks' path back to becoming the lone team atop the NFC West standings won't get any easier, as they're forced to defend their title again in a short week, with a matchup against the Cardinals on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

