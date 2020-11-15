Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Sunday at Augusta

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2020 Masters is coming to an end, with the last players to hit the links in Round 4 Sunday morning finishing their rounds early in the afternoon.

With Dustin Johnson holding the lead heading into the final round, the 36-year-old could close out his quest for his first green jacket and his first major championship since he won the U.S. Open in 2016. After finishing in a tie for second at the Masters last season and entering this year's off of his second consecutive second-place finish at the PGA Championship, the World No. 1 is ready to snap a streak of almosts.

"I know what it takes," Johnson said, per Barry Svrluga and Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post. "I know how I respond in this situation. I'm very comfortable with having the lead going into tomorrow. I've been in the situation a lot of times."

Johnson entered the day at 16 under after going without a bogey for the second time this weekend, readying to hold off a three-way tie at second place as Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith tried to chase from four strokes back—though Smith, who is playing in his fourth Masters and has just two PGA wins, wasn't too optimistic heading into the final round.

"He's got a four-shot lead," Smith said of Johnson, according to Svrluga and Bonesteel. "Anyone with a four-shot lead is expected to win."

Im and Ancer are appearing in their first Masters.

Elsewhere, Dylan Frittelli posted a bogey-free third round Saturday to catapult 10 spots up the leaderboard, entering the day in fifth place at 11 under, while Justin Thomas' less-than-ideal outing pushed him down to No. 6.

Thomas trailed by two shots heading off of No. 11, but he bogeyed four of his last seven holes to slide back down the leaderboard.

"Disappointing about wraps it up," Thomas said, per Brian Mull of GolfWeek. "I played beautifully today that's probably what's most frustrating. I hit the ball so flush, hit a lot of shots exactly the way I wanted. Just one of those days where stuff didn't go my way ... a couple of yards here or there."

One of Sunday's biggest surprises thus far has been Rory McIlroy, who climbed up the leaderboard after posting a disappointing first round at 75.

He posted a redeeming 66 on Friday, followed by a 67 on Saturday to enter the final day in the 10th leaderboard spot. However, by the time he made it through much of his final round, he had climbed up to join a three-way tie for fourth place, alongside Frittelli and Thomas, with the trio all at 11 under as they started to descend upon the back nine.