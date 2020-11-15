NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Predicting Top Movers in Week 12 Top 25 Standings

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

If college football fans were expecting a weekend of upsets, they’re sorely disappointed after yesterday. Three of the game’s top four teams—Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson—were all idle, and outside of No. 19 SMU losing to Tulsa, there wasn’t a single top-25 team that lost in Week 11.

There were, however, a couple of impressive wins, namely in the Big Ten, and a few wins that came a little too close for comfort; we’re talking about you, Miami. As such, there likely won’t be much movement in this week’s top-25 polls, save for a few teams moving up or down a spot depending on how dominant—or not—their win was.

College Football Week 12 Top 25 Projections

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Indiana

10. Miami

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma State

15. Marshall

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. Liberty

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Northwestern

23. Auburn

24. Louisiana-Lafayette

25. North Carolina

Badgers Bully Hapless Michigan

Wisconsin hadn’t played in two weeks due to COVID-related issues within the program, and the Badgers took out that frustration of Michigan, rolling up 341 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. They led 28-0 at one point and never took their foot off the gas, as any hope of a midseason turnaround faded for Jim Harbaugh’s squad.

Still remaining on the schedule are games against a surprisingly stout No. 23 Northwestern team, showdowns with Minnesota and Iowa, and a meeting with No. 10 Indiana in three weeks. If the Badgers can run the table, they’ll face No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, likely with a shot at the College Football Playoff on the line.

Florida Offense Torches Arkansas

If there was any doubt about Kyle Trask’s legitimacy as a Heisman candidate, he put it to bed in the first half of No. 5 Florida’s dominating 63-35 win over Arkansas. Trask had five touchdown passes in the first half alone and ended the game with as many TD passes (six) as he had total incompletions.

The Gators look well on their way to a potential meeting with No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next month, and while those meetings haven’t been kind to Florida in recent history, this team has an offense with weapons that none of the other Gator teams came close to. Now whether Florida’s defense can slow down the Crimson Tide’s own dominant offense is a different question, but don’t expect there to be a shortage of points if these two teams end up in Atlanta.

Indiana’s Dream Season Continues

The last time the University of Indiana had a football team ranked in the top 10, head coach Tom Allen wasn’t even born yet—and he’s 50. For a program that has been mired in mediocrity for nearly all of its existence, 2020 has been a revelation. What started with a controversial last-second win over then-No. 8 Penn State has turned into four consecutive wins, the latest a 24-0 shutout of Michigan State.

The Hoosiers still have regular season games against both No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State left on the schedule, but even if the Hoosiers could split them, they could make a significant case to be considered for a New Year’s Six bowl game. And if they won both and beat Wisconsin in the rematch in the Big Ten title game? Well, you can do the math.

