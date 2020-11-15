Week 10 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

Week 10 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's SlateNovember 15, 2020
Week 10 got off to an intriguing start Thursday night, with the Indianapolis Colts upsetting the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in dominant fashion. It was one of the most complete games we've seen from Indy this season, with Philip Rivers spreading the ball around well, Nyheim Hines repeatedly making plays out of the backfield and the Colts defense smothering Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense.
The Titans have lost two of their past three games following an overtime win over the Houston Texans. With the Baltimore Ravens and a rematch with the Colts on Tennessee's immediate schedule, the Titans might not be favored again for some time.
Thursday's contest was one of only three in Week 10 that will involve two squads with winning records. On paper, the majority of the remaining slate should only be close where spreads are involved.
Here we will run down the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, provide a score prediction for each contest and take a deeper dive into some of our best plays of the gameweek.
Week 10 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions
Jacksonville Jaguars (+13.5, 47.5) at Green Bay Packers: 35-20 Green Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6, 51) at Carolina Panthers: 27-21 Tampa Bay
Philadelphia Eagles (-4, 44.5) at New York Giants: 21-17 Philadelphia
Houston Texans (+4, 45.5) at Cleveland Browns: 37-31 Cleveland
Washington Football Team (+3.5, 46.5) at Detroit Lions: 21-20 Washington
Buffalo Bills (+2.5, 56.5) at Arizona Cardinals: 27-24 Buffalo
Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5, 48.5) at Miami Dolphins: 23-21 Miami
Denver Broncos (+3.5, 51) at Las Vegas Raiders: 30-27 Las Vegas
Cincinnati Bengals (+7, 45.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 27-24 Pittsburgh
Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 54.5) at Los Angeles Rams: 37-36 Seattle
San Francisco 49ers (+9.5, 49.5) at New Orleans Saints: 31-17 New Orleans
Baltimore Ravens (-7, 43.5) at New England Patriots: 30-22 Baltimore
Minnesota Vikings (-3, 43) at Chicago Bears: 24-21 Minnesota
Green Bay Packers (-13.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Large lines can be tricky, as we saw from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys game in Week 9. However, there are far fewer red flags in the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars contest.
The Packers are at home, they have star wideout Davante Adams back in the fold, running back Aaron Jones should be closer to 100 percent, and fellow back Jamaal Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Williams wasn't a part of Week 9's 34-17 beatdown of the San Francisco 49ers, but he is a valuable piece of Green Bay's offensive identity.
"I love the energy and juice that he brings to our football team," head coach Matt LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website. "It's infectious."
With Aaron Rodgers playing at an MVP level and the Jaguars relying on rookie quarterback Jake Luton, it's hard to imagine this game being particularly close. Unless Jacksonville back James Robinson goes off, it probably won't be.
Green Bay's poor run defense is the one legitimate concern with a near-two-touchdown spread, but unlike Pittsburgh in Week 9, the Packers should cover.
Cleveland Browns (-4) vs. Houston Texans
At first blush, it may seem silly to take the Cleveland Browns after they mustered just six points against the Las Vegas Raiders before their Week 9 bye. However, there are a few factors that suggest this will be a huge bounce-back game for the team from Northern Ohio.
Cleveland is getting some serious reinforcements for Week 10, with running back Nick Chubb, guard Wyatt Teller and tight end Austin Hooper all expected to return.
Chubb rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in four games before suffering a knee injury. His return is arguably the most important to the Browns offense. However, Hooper has been a valuable outlet option for quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Teller's cannot be overlooked.
Though he has been out since early in Week 5, Teller is the highest-graded guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Cleveland's 26th-ranked scoring defense is bad enough that the Houston Texans should be able to keep things relatively close. However, Cleveland should be able to dominate on the ground against Houston's 32nd-ranked run defense. If the Browns can control the tempo, keep Deshaun Watson off the field and out of rhythm and avoid mistakes, they should win handily.
Don't expect a blowout here—that hasn't been Cleveland's M.O.—but the Browns should cover a four-point spread.
Cincinnati Bengals (+7) at Pittsburgh Steelers
A storm could be brewing in Pittsburgh. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play, but he suffered a pair of knee injuries in Week 9 and was unable to practice this week because of close-contact protocols. Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has been on a tear, and the Bengals are coming out of the bye for this AFC North showdown.
We're not calling this an outright upset, though it wouldn't be a total shock. The biggest issue for Cincinnati is its pass protection. Burrow has been sacked 28 times in eight games, while the Steelers have an elite pass-rush tandem in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.
If the Bengals can keep Burrow relatively clean, however, they can put the Steelers on upset alert.
Regardless, the Bengals should be able to cover a touchdown spread here. Pittsburgh has struggled to close out games, while Cincinnati has kept them close in most matchups. The Steelers' past three wins have come by a combined 12 points. Four of Cincinnati's five losses have been by less than a touchdown.
There's little reason to think that either team will buck those trends Sunday. While the Steelers have enough of a complete roster to hold off the upstart Bengals, it's hard to think that they will win by more than a touchdown for the first time since Week 6.
Pittsburgh should remain undefeated, but the Bengals will give the Steelers a scare.
