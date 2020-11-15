Week 10 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

0 of 4

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Week 10 got off to an intriguing start Thursday night, with the Indianapolis Colts upsetting the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in dominant fashion. It was one of the most complete games we've seen from Indy this season, with Philip Rivers spreading the ball around well, Nyheim Hines repeatedly making plays out of the backfield and the Colts defense smothering Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense.

The Titans have lost two of their past three games following an overtime win over the Houston Texans. With the Baltimore Ravens and a rematch with the Colts on Tennessee's immediate schedule, the Titans might not be favored again for some time.

Thursday's contest was one of only three in Week 10 that will involve two squads with winning records. On paper, the majority of the remaining slate should only be close where spreads are involved.

Here we will run down the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, provide a score prediction for each contest and take a deeper dive into some of our best plays of the gameweek.