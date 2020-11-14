Dustin Johnson Talks 54-Hole Masters Lead, Confidence Entering Final Round

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson isn't lacking confidence or belief in himself with a four-shot lead heading into the final round at the Masters.

Speaking to reporters after his third-round 65 Saturday, Johnson says he just has to repeat that performance to leave Augusta with his first green jacket.

"If I can play like I did [Saturday], I think it will break that streak," he said. "It's just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I'm swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I'll have a good day."

The streak Johnson referred to is his history of having a 54-hole lead in major tournaments. He's done it four times but failed convert in each instance.

It happened most recently in August at the PGA Championship. Johnson entered the final round at nine under par and closed with a 68, but Collin Morikawa's 64 gave him the win by two shots.

Johnson described his golf game as being "in really good form right now" as he has tied the Masters' 54-hole record with a 16 under par.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Very similar to what it was back in 2017," he explained. "It's just very consistent. I feel like I've got a lot of control of what I'm doing, controlling my distance well with my flight and my shape. I'm very comfortable standing over the golf ball right now, and obviously that's a really good feeling."

Johnson tied Jordan Spieth's 54 heading into the final round in 2015. Spieth closed out the win with a 70 that Sunday to tie Tiger Woods' record for the lowest total score in tournament history (-18).

Johnson is grouped with Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer on Sunday with a 9:29 a.m. ET tee time.