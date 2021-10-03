Bears' David Montgomery Ruled out vs. Lions After Suffering Knee Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Detroit Lions and will not return.

He had carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns prior to exiting.

Montgomery, 24, rushed for 4.4 yards per carry as the Bears' top back through their first three games. He's gained 203 total yards and scored one touchdown.

The former Iowa State star has also caught six passes for 49 receiving yards.

Chicago took Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He assumed the bulk of the backfield workload during his rookie year with 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns on 267 touches.

Backup Tarik Cohen assumed much of the pass-catching duties out of the backfield in 2019, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season and was forced to miss the rest of the campaign.

Montgomery, therefore, assumed an even greater workload in 2020, gaining 1,508 yards from scrimmage and scoring 10 touchdowns.

With Cohen on the PUP list, Damien Williams is the next man up in the Bears backfield. The Super Bowl LIV hero for the Kansas City Chiefs opted out last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Williams gained 711 total yards and scored seven touchdowns.